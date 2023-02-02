AZ Renaissance Festival, Parada del Sol parade and more things to do in Phoenix metro

PHOENIX — Kick off February with some fun in the Valley! Here’s your breakdown of festivals, auto shows and a long-standing Valley parade that you should know about!

SPONSORED: BALLET ARIZONA PRESENTS GISELLE

Ballet Arizona is a sponsor of ABC15 Arizona.



When: runs from February 9 to 12

Cost: tickets range from $40 to $174.

Where: The Madison Center for the Arts [5601 N 16th St] in Phoenix

9TH ANNUAL CONCOURS IN THE HILLS

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission.

Where: Fountain Park [12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.] in Fountain Hills

69TH ANNUAL SCOTTSDALE PARADA DEL SOL HISTORIC PARADE

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: According to event officials, the parade ‘follows a route from Drinkwater Blvd. along Scottsdale Rd. and culminates at Brown Ave. and Indian School Rd.’ Click here to see the route map.

ANGRY CRAB SOUTHWEST ‘CAJUN FEST’

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: $25 for general admission, prices are set to increase to $35 on February 4. Kids 12 and under enter for free.

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park [178 E. Commonwealth Ave.]

ASU OPEN DOOR 2023

When: Saturday, February 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission is free.

Where: ASU West campus [ 4701 W Thunderbird Rd] in Glendale

ARIZONA FINE ART EXPO

When: runs until March 26

Cost: $12 for general admission, $10 military & seniors.

Where: 26540 North Scottsdale Rd & East Jomax in Scottsdale

'WORLD’S BIGGEST BOUNCE PARK'

When: The outdoor attraction will be open until February 5 th .

. Cost: this week there’s a $9 last call special ticket, Purchase tickets online by selecting an allocated time of preference.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.] in Scottsdale.

ARIZONA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL

When: runs from February 4 to April 2

Cost: Adult general admission is $33, and children’s admission is $21.

Where: 12601 E US Highway 60

AUTO SHOW IN PHOENIX

When: Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Shops at Norterra [2450 W Happy Valley Rd #1142] in Phoenix

FIRST FRIDAY IN PHOENIX

This popular event in Downtown Phoenix happens on the first Friday of every month and it's known for its self-guided art walks, local shopping at pop-up markets, live music and quite frankly- Roosevelt Row restaurants & bars get lively.

Location: Downtown Phoenix; click here to view a map & directory of the area

On the first Friday of every month, the Children’s Museum of Phoenix offers free admission from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 215 N. 7th Street

