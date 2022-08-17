August 19-21: paint-and-sip class, concerts, football and more happening in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — There's a paint-and-sip class, concerts, a football game in Glendale, and more happening in the Valley!

Here's our round-up of "things to do" this weekend:

SEUSSICAL

WHEN: August 12-18

COST: $16.50 - $35.50

LOCATION: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street]

Grab your friends and your tickets too

And we’ll see you all in Solla Sollew!



The magical world of Dr. Seuss comes alive with VYT's production of SEUSSICAL, at the Herberger Theater Center through August 28! https://t.co/Weveo7eAHE pic.twitter.com/Z5qNREcFxd — Valley Youth Theatre (@VYTPhoenix) August 15, 2022

PAINT & SIP: PASTEL CACTUS

This paint-and-sip class lets you relax and express yourself through art.

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

COST: $39.99 per person, the ticket includes one free beverage.

LOCATION: Brightside Studio [839 E. Camelback Rd in Phoenix].

“22ND ANNUAL MADCAP MARDI GRAS MAGIC EXPERIENCE”

Salt River Tubing employees will toss Mardi Gras beads and doubloons to guest. costumes are optional for tubers, but free tubing passes will be awarded for best Mardi Gras costumes.

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

COST: Tube rental is $21.00 + tax

LOCATION: Salt River Tubing Headquarters [9200 N Bush Hwy Mesa]

BONNIE AND CLYDE

The play is presented by the Chandler Youth Theatre.

COST: General admission [$16] and lap children (2 and under) are free.

LOCATION: NESBITT/ELLIOTT PLAYHOUSE [1 E Main St in Mesa]

DIVE-IN MOVIE – MOANA

WHEN: August, Saturday 20: doors open at 6 p.m. | movie starts at 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Arrowhead Pool [1475 W. Erie St.]

COST: Free

LagosPHX Fashion Week

WHEN: August 19 and 20

LOCATION: Sheraton Hotel [340 N 3rd Street AC]

COST: Tickets start at $45



MARICOPACON 9

WHEN: August 19th, 20th, & 21st

HOURS: Friday [6 p.m. – midnight], Saturday [9a.m. – midnight], Sunday [9 a.m.- 6 p.m.].

WHERE: Sheraton Crescent [2620 W Dunlap Ave]

At-the-door cost: full weekend badge [$50], Friday only [$15], Saturday only [$25] and Sunday only [$20]. “Kids under 12 are free, with an attending parent or guardian,” according to event officials.

ROOSEVELT ROW RUM COCKTAIL CRAWL

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, from 3:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Participating locations in the crawl include: Kahvi Coffee + Café, Luckys Indoor Outdoor, Pedal Haus Brewery and Sake Haus.

COST: $48 per person and include: four “unique” rum cocktails, entry to the crawl and a $5 gift certificate “to each participating location to use at a later date.”

DANCING FOR ONE-N-TEN PRESENTED BY LOVERBOY

The fund-raising event and dance competition is back for its 13th year! “The local Dancing-with-the-stars-esque event equipped with a mirror ball prize, pairs dance pros with a member of the community for a show-stopping spectacle that guests will love all for a good cause,” read the press release from One-n-Ten sent to ABC15.

WHEN: August 21 at 2 p.m.

COST: Tickets start at $25 LOCATION: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

You’re invited to Dancing for one•n•ten on August 21! Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/pKwKJiIAfs pic.twitter.com/oTYPbk2tYT — one·n·ten (@1n10) August 11, 2022

MAY THE WALLS COME DOWN BOOK LAUNCH & SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

LOCATION: Arizona Latino Arts and Cultural Center [147 East Adams Street]

SIP + SHOP SUMMER MARKET SERIES

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Hotel Valley Ho [6850 East Main Street]

CONCERT: CHRIS BROWN & LIL BABY

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Ak-Chin Pavilion [2121 N 83rd Ave]

COST: Tickets start $37

CONCERT: ONEREPUBLIC & NEEDTOBREATHE

WHEN: Sunday, August 21, at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Ak-Chin Pavilion [2121 N 83rd Ave]

COST: Tickets start $20

CONCERT: MIEL SAN MARCOS

WHEN: Saturday, August 20, at 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St]

COST: Tickets start at $35

COMEDY SHOW: DAN SODER

LOCATION: Stand up live [50 W. Jefferson St]

COST: $25



Show times:



August 19: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

August 20: 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.

COMEDY SHOW: LA INDIA YURIDIA

WHEN: Friday, August 19, at 8:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St]

COST: Tickets start at $65

ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. BALTIMORE RAVENS

WHEN: Sunday, August 21, at 5 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium [ 1 Cardinals Dr in Glendale]

1 Cardinals Dr in Glendale] COST: Tickets start at $24

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS VS. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

COST: Tickets start at $27

LOCATION: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson]

GAMES:

Friday, August 19, at 6:40 p.m.

Faith & Family Night: postgame concert will feature Switchfoot.

Faith & Family Night: postgame concert will feature Switchfoot. Saturday, August 20, at 5:10 p.m.

Mexican Heritage Night: there will be a postgame concert by Grupo Laberinto.

Mexican Heritage Night: there will be a postgame concert by Grupo Laberinto. Sunday, August 21, at 1:10 PM



PromotionsMLB Network Bag for 10,000 fans in attendance.