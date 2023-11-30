Arizona's first night golf course opens at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Night golf has arrived in Arizona! Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe is officially the first fully-lit, 18-hole, par-3 golf course to open in the state.

No matter the time of day, you can still work on your swing — even under the stars.

“Traditionally, golf has not been played under the lights, contrary to most sports,” said Jake Hoselton, the CEO of Grass Clippings. “And obviously, one of the reasons is it's one of the largest playing surfaces of any sport. So it's a big deal to put lights on a golf course. It's just very important to also do this on to a public golf course, where we can now expand hours of play."

The Valley is known for being the "Mecca of Golf" with 250 golf courses in roughly a 50-mile radius. After installing 78 light poles on the property in Tempe, you might think it’s an entirely different playing experience.

But the game of golf remains the same, all thanks to the stadium lights.

"It's very cool to see that come into golf as another option,” said Hoselton. “When the nighttime rolls around and you want to get out with some friends to enjoy the desert sky, under the stars in the moonlight... I mean, it's perfect."

The course converts to a par-3 course at night, which allows for quicker play on nine or 18 holes.

Hours for night golf are projected to run until 10-11 p.m. on weekdays and 12-1 a.m. on weekends.

Indoor facilities, including the clubhouse, are currently under renovation and are expected to open in December 2024.

