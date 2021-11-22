Arizona Snowbowl to open some of its 'expert' runs on Wednesday; beginner terrain still closed

Arizona Snowbowl will open four of its expert runs on Wednesday, Nov. 24 — an essential soft opening for its 2021-2022 season — after feverishly making its own snow for the last several days amid warmer-than-typical temperatures and little help (yet) from Mother Nature

The Flagstaff-area ski hill planned to start its season on Friday, Nov. 19, but had to postpone the opening because there wasn't any snow — man-made or natural — on the hill yet.

Here's a still from one of their webcams this morning, as well as a photo from last week. pic.twitter.com/4tmlzbQPEv — Josh Frigerio, ABC15 (@JoshFrigerio) November 22, 2021

So, with the help of cooler temperatures at night, Snowbowl's teams have been using its own snow-making operation to form a base layer on some of its hills. Monday morning, crews were seen making snow near the Arizona Gondola chair lift,

Snowbowl said four of its runs — considered to be its "expert terrain" — will be open on Wednesday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Upper Ridge, Midway Catwalk, Logjam, and Wild Turkey. Its beginner hills and other trails will open as weather allows.

"Our snowmaking team will continue to take advantage of the colder temperatures to get more beginner terrain open throughout the week," Snowbowl said in an email.

Lift tickets and rentals have to be booked online and in advance this year. On Wednesday, the Hart Prairie Lodge will be open for rentals and guest services and the Agassiz Lodge will have food and drink available from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The sports shop will also be open.

Sunrise Ski Park in Greer plans to open on December 3.