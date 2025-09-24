Arizona Diamondbacks Race Against Cancer 5K returns to Chase Field

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation is gearing up for its 12th annual Diamondbacks Race Against Cancer 5K.

This family-friendly event takes place on Sunday, September 28, and begins and ends at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

ABC15 Mornings anchor Kaley O’Kelley was at Chase Field to talk with Debbie Castaldo, the Senior Vice President for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“This event is deeply personal for the organization," Castaldo said. "The Diamondbacks President and CEO, Derek Hall, is a cancer survivor, and his wife Amy is also a survivor!”

Castaldo continued, “It’s why the team understands just how important it is to keep pushing, keep funding, and keep supporting the fight against cancer.”

Proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations in Arizona that provide cancer screenings, treatment, and support for families.

One of the most exciting moments comes at the very end of the race.

“It’s really exciting because after running through downtown, every participant gets to take a victory lap around the Major League Baseball diamond inside Chase Field,” Castaldo said. “It’s an unforgettable moment for our fans, and one that keeps people coming back year after year.”

This 3.1-mile race starts at 7:15 a.m.

Each runner will receive a commemorative race shirt, a drawstring bag, a finisher medal, and chip timing.

Organizers say space is limited and spots are expected to sell out, and everyone is welcome to come out and cheer for these community heroes.

Registration details can be found online here.