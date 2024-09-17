Watch Now
Arizona Diamondbacks announce 2024 postseason ticket information

Dates to keep in mind if the Snakes clinch a Wild Card spot
Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll
PHOENIX — While the D-backs haven't quite sealed a Wild Card spot yet, you can make sure you get your seat if they do!

“The final two weeks will determine if the D-backs will qualify for the Postseason and host Wild Card home games,” read a statement by the organization.

Tickets for the potential postseason run go on sale this week. Here's what to know:

  • Advantage Members presale Wednesday, September 18, at 9 a.m.
  • Tickets for the public go on sale Friday, September 20 at 9 a.m.
  • Dbacks.com registered users’ presale begins Thursday, September 29 at 9 a.m.

There are three ways fans can purchase tickets at dbacks.com/postseason, the Chase Field Box Office, or by calling 602-462-4600. The tickets for potential games to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix are the following:

  • Tuesday, October 1: NL Wild Card Home Game 1
  • Wednesday, October 2: NL Wild Card Home Game 2
  • Thursday, October 3: NL Wild Card Home Game 3
  • To be determined: NLDS Home Game 1
  • To be determined: NLDS Home Game 2
  • To be determined: NLDS Home Game 3

Before the Snakes make it to another postseason, they’ll face the Milwaukee Brewers, the San Francisco Giants, and the San Diego Padres to close out the regular season. Going to a game? You can check out the 30 new food items at Chase Field here.

