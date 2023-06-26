Arizona business makes it on ‘Yelp’s Top 100 Burgers in America’ list

TEMPE, AZ — An Arizona restaurant stacked up against the best burgers in the country! Green New American Vegetarian in Tempe ranked #18 on ‘Yelp’s Top 100 Burgers in America’ list for 2023.

The top 100 burgers were based on the “patty-loving community’s ratings and reviews,” stated the company with the release of its recent list, adding that a clear “burger revolution” is underway given that some of the businesses’ burgers are vegan, have international fusion flavors and have specialty crafted buns.

Yelp stated that there were six defining ‘trends’ they noticed within the businesses’ burgers that made it to this year’s list, which were: BBQ “rules,” plant-based sizzles, the size, “east-west is best” [the burger has fusion-style selections], “patties, your way,” and the buns selected for the burger.

IF YOU GO

Green New American Vegetarian has two locations, but the one featured in Yelp’s coverage is the Tempe location.



Tempe: 2240 N Scottsdale Rd. #113

Phoenix: 2022 N 7th St.

The video in the player above features historic cafés and restaurants that you’ll want to visit in Arizona. Click here for restaurant descriptions and locations.