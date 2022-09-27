Watch Now
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location

The new location will open in the West Valley
The restaurant showcasing its specialty: chicken tenders from different spice levels.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 15:22:28-04

GLENDALE, AZ  — Ready for Angry Chickz? It's opening in Arizona next month!

CEO David Mkhitaryan confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will open Friday, October 7! The restaurant will be situated near the corner of 51st Ave and Bell Road in Glendale.

The popular California chain posted on a Facebook event that “the first 100 customers will receive a bunch of cool Angry Chickz Merch.”

CAN YOU HANDLE SOME HEAT?

“We specialize in chicken tenders from different spice levels, anywhere from Country - which is no spice at all - all the way to our hottest offering which is called Angry which also requires [from] the person who orders it to be over 18 and sign a waiver as well,” explained Mkhitaryan to ABC15 in a previous interview.

Angry Chickz menu items

IF YOU GO

  • Doors open at 11 a.m. on October 7
  • Location: 5130 W Bell Rd in Glendale

MORE ‘ANGRY CHICKZ' TO COME

Mkhitaryan confirmed to ABC15 that he’s been scouting other areas in the Valley to “hopefully” have at least four Angry Chickz open in the state by the end of 2023.

“We are actively searching for the right location[s],” said Mkhitaryan in an interview with ABC15. “Most likely one in Gilbert and one in Tempe… maybe one in Phoenix.”

MORE FOOD TO TRY

If you can’t make it out to that side of town to check out the new Angry Chickz location, you might want to make a stop at the Arizona State Fair. There are lots of new treats to try and you only have until October 30 to do so!

The video in the player above showcases just some of the new food items available this year!

