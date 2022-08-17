Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall

GLENDALE, AZ — The California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to the West Valley.

“The first location we are hoping to open [in]… early October in Glendale, Arizona and it’s going to be a dine-in plus drive-thru location,” confirmed David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, to ABC15.

Angry Chickz | David Mkhitaryan

According to Mkhitaryan, spicy fried chicken is a popular dish in Nashville and therefore a part of the restaurant’s full name: Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken. “In Nashville the usually go with legs and thighs, but we specialize in chicken tenders only,” adds Mkhitaryan.

“ANGRY HEAT” WAIVER

“We specialize in chicken tenders from different spice levels, anywhere from Country- which is no spice at all- all the way to our hottest offering which is called Angry which also requires [from] the person who orders it to be over 18 and sign a waiver as well,” David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz.

Angry Chickz | David Mkhitaryan

“The Angry heat level consists of about eight different spices…a couple of them being the Carolina reaper and the ghost pepper. So, it’s really spicy. Not everybody can handle it,” explained the CEO of the chicken chain.

ANGRY CHICKZ EYES AZ FOR EXPANSION

Mkhitaryan confirmed to ABC15 that he’s currently scouting other areas in the Valley to “hopefully” have at least four Angry Chickz open in the state by the end of 2023.

“We are actively searching for the right location[s],” said Mkhitaryan in interview with ABC15. “Most likely one in Gilbert and one in Tempe… maybe one in Phoenix.”

The first Arizona — opening in October — will be located at 5130 W Bell Road in Glendale.