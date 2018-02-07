American Ninja Warrior Experience: Why it was canceled and how to get a refund

GLENDALE, AZ - Twenty-four hours after the event was canceled, ATS Sports International has revealed why the "American Ninha Warrior Experience" was nixed and how people can get refunds.

As ABC15 reported on Monday, this weekend's "American Ninja Warrior Experience" event was abruptly canceled less than a week before it was scheduled to visit University of Phoenix Stadium, and months after people had already purchased tickets.

A statement was released to the media through the University of Phoenix Stadium's marketing department on Monday, but until Tuesday night, no formal announcement was posted on the event's website or Facebook page leaving ticketholders with questions, but few answers.

On Tuesday night, the "American Ninja Warrior Experience" webpage was updated to acknowledge the event had been canceled, as well as a post on Facebook.

ATS Sports said the event was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances surrounding their production of the American Ninja Warrior Experience," according to information posted on the website.

The event was also canceled in San Diego where it was scheduled to visit in March. Both events would not be rescheduled, according to information on the website.

"The focus right now is on making sure that everyone who purchased tickets to the cancelled events receives a full refund as quickly as possible," the statement continued.

HOW TO GET A REFUND

The company said refunds would be issued wherever tickets were purchased.

"Spectator" tickets purchased through Ticketmaster were "currently in process and should be issued in three to five business days," the website said.

Tickets bought at the University of Phoenix Stadium's box office would be refunded at the box office, stadium officials said. Make sure to have the credit card used to purchase the tickets and an ID with you.

Those who purchased "participant" tickets would receive an email "within 48 hours" with refund information, according to the website.

AZ ON THE ROCKS

While not connected to the event, AZ on the Rocks, a rock climbing gym in Scottsdale, said it will host a free meet and greet with ninja athletes and have a "special warrior course" for people to try.

Adam Rayl, Drew Drechsel, and members of the Wolfpack Ninjas are scheduled to attend, according to the news release.

The event will start at 4 p.m. The gym is located at 16447 N. 91st Street #105 in Scottsdale.