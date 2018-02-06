'American Ninja Warrior Experience' cancels event at University of Phoenix Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ - The "American Ninja Warrior Experience," scheduled to take place this weekend at the University of Phoenix Stadium, has been abruptly canceled.

"ATS Sports International LLC, the company responsible for the American Ninja Warrior Experience, is sorry to inform customers that the American Ninja Warrior Experience events in Phoenix have been cancelled," said a statement distributed via University of Phoenix Stadium's marketing department.

A specific reason for why the event was canceled was not provided.

The event was scheduled to stop at University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you or your family," the statement continued.

Those who purchased tickets can get a full refund wherever tickets were purchased.