The five remaining contestants on American Idol will take on Idol alum and winner, Carrie Underwood, on tonight's show.

The country superstar will also perform her latest single, "Cry Pretty."

Each of the contestants -- Cade, Caleb, Gabby, Maddie, and Michael -- will sing one of Underwood's songs, as well as a song dedicated to their mothers. After all, it is Mother's Day.

The show airs live coast-to-coast. That means the show and voting lines open at 5 p.m. Arizona time. (Related: 3 ways to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant)

We got an early look at tonight's song list.

Cade Foehner

“Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Undo It” by Carrie Underwood

Caleb Lee Hutchinson

“Stars in Alabama” by Jamey Johnson

“So Small” by Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

“I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

“Last Name” by Carrie Underwood

Maddie Poppe

“God Only Knows” by The Beach Boys

“I Told You So” by Carrie Underwood

Michael J. Woodard

“Still I Rise” by Yolanda Adams

“Flat on the Floor” by Carrie Underwood

