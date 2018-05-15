Aioli Burger Triple Threat Challenge: Could you eat all of this in 15 minutes?

Josh Frigerio
11:15 AM, May 15, 2018
5 hours ago
entertainment | events

A Phoenix burger restaurant, Aioli Burger, has launched a food challenge that pits people's stomachs against the clock.

Josh Frigerio
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHOENIX - A Phoenix restaurant is pitting people's stomachs against the clock.

Food truck-turned-restaurant, Aioli Gourmet Burger, recently launched the "Triple Threat Challenge," a Man vs. Food-style challenge that will either have competitors painfully bragging in glory or hunched over in defeat -- and possibly in need of an antacid.

The rules are simple: eat an 18-ounce burger, a tray of loaded fries, and a milkshake...in 15 minutes. Just you. Friends and family can cheer you on, but cannot help.

Related: 12 food challenges to tackle in the Valley

The cost is $25 per person. Winners will get a congratulatory t-shirt and a photo on the "Wall of Fame", while those unable to finish will get a t-shirt and a photo on the "Wall of Shame."

Three friends, Tom D’Ambrosio, the executive chef, Kyle Hollenbeck, and Michael Cartolano, opened Aioli as a food truck in 2014. They quickly expanded to three trucks and opened a physical restaurant in 2016.

IF YOU GO:
Aioli Gourmet Burger
10652 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028
https://www.aioliburger.com/

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top