'A Christmas Carol,' 'Jersey Boys,' coming to Orpheum Theatre in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Broadway is returning to downtown Phoenix.

The American Theatre Guild recently announced its 2021-2022 season -- the "Broadway is back at the Orpheum Theatre Series" -- will return to the Orpheum Theater in November with A Christmas Carol, followed by performances of Waitress, An Officer and a Gentleman, Rodger and Hammerstein's South Pacific, and Jersey Boys.

Single tickets for each show went on sale on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tickets start at $35.25 and can be purchased at http://www.BroadwayOrpheum.com

Here are the dates for the upcoming season:



A Christmas Carol , Nov. 18-21, 2021

, Nov. 18-21, 2021 Waitress , Jan. 28-30, 2022

, Jan. 28-30, 2022 An Officer and a Gentleman , March 11-13, 2022

, March 11-13, 2022 Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific , April 1-3, 2022

, April 1-3, 2022 Jersey Boys, March 17, 2022 (add-on, not part of the regular season)

The national tour of Hamilton recently opened at ASU Gammage in Tempe, the first Broadway show there in more than a year, and Broadway shows in New York City recently opened.

Shows coming later this year and next year to ASU Gammage include Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Band's Visit, Tootsie, Hadestown, Come From Away, Roger and Hammerstein's Oklahoma, and Disney's The Lion King.

