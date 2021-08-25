ASU Gammage digital lottery: How to try and get $10 Hamilton tickets

TEMPE, AZ — For the first time in a while, the curtain at ASU Gammage will open with the cast of Hamilton waiting in the wings -- for you.

Lin Manuel Miranda's smash hit will open ASU Gammage's 2021-2022 season with a month-long run, Sept. 8, 2021, to Oct. 10, 2021, marking the first touring Broadway show to visit the theater since the pandemic began.

Tickets are still available for opening night and the following shows, ranging from $59 in the balcony to $300+ for orchestra-level seats.

As Hamilton and other shows have done during past visits, there will also be a digital lottery for 40 $10 seats for each performance.

The digital lottery will open on Fridays the week prior for tickets to the following week's schedule.

So, the lottery for the opening week actually opens at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, and closes at noon on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

Here is how to enter.

Download the Hamilton mobile app and enter via the app or go to https://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to enter (the Phoenix lottery opens Aug. 27).

The lottery opens every Friday at 10 a.m. and closes at noon on Thursday for tickets to the following week's performances.

Winners and non-winners will be notified on Thursday between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. via email and mobile push notification.

People selected in the lottery will be able to purchase up to two tickets, which will be held at Will Call. There is a two-hour window to purchase the tickets.

You have to be at least 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID to enter the lottery, according to the rules.

COVID-19 SAFETY

ASU Gammage said it will be filling the theater up to 100% capacity every night and everyone is required to wear a mask when inside the theater, including during the show.

Guests have to bring their own masks.

New this year, the theater has also adopted a clear bag policy, meaning large bags must be clear and be no larger than 6" by 12". Small clutch purses will also be allowed inside.

Other bags, backpacks, and purses should be left at home or in a vehicle, according to ASU Gammage's website.

Visit www.asugammage.com/covid-19-safety-protocols for details.