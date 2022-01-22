9 things to do this weekend in the Valley | Jan. 21-23, 2022

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a list of activities, events, and festivals happening around the Valley.

Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction (Jan. 22-30, 2022)

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Time: Gates open at 8 a.m. each day; actual event, auction times vary

Cost: Ranges between $14-$40 for kids, and $23-$90 for adults (less expensive when bought online vs. at the gate, tickets get more expensive for premium auction days)

Note: The first two days, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22 & 30, 2022, are preview days. All of the cars will be on display, but the auction itself will not be going on. Saturday is also "QT Family Day." On that day, kids 12 and younger get in free. Adult admission that day is $20-$23.

Free Action & Adventure Festival (Jan. 22)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk courtyard, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale AZ

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Note: You can take pictures with your favorite superheroes, ride a zip line, play games, go in bounce houses, and do face painting. Some activities may have their own fees, but there is no admission fee. The other attractions at Arizona Boardwalk, like Odysea Aquarium and The Science of Ripley's Believe it or Not, are not part of this event and have their own entry costs.

8123 Fest (Jan. 22)

The Maine, The Summer Set, 3OH!3, Tessa Violet, Beach Weather, and more

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, downtown Phoenix

Time: Gates open at noon; show starts at 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $55+; multi-event bundles available

Phoenix Suns vs. Indian Pacers (Jan. 22)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $32+

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour (Jan. 23)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $34+ (very few tickets remaining)

ONGOING EVENTS

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission,

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49; self-guided tour, $18-$35

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17