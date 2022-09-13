9/24: FREE admission to parks on National Public Lands Day

Want to explore the great outdoors without emptying your wallet?

National Public Lands Day is September 24, and you can get free entry to national parks and other federal public lands, including national monuments, forests, recreation areas, seashores, wildlife refuges, historical sites, battlefields, and grasslands.

You can dive into history at the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument, take in breathtaking views at the Grand Canyon, enjoy a scenic drive through Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, embark on a hike at Chiricahua National Monument, and more.

See a list of parks to visit here.

The National Environment Education Foundation also encourages you to volunteer at parks and public lands. There are hundreds of volunteer events across the country, including ones right here in Arizona.

Some of the events include cleaning up Black Canyon Heritage Park, annual restoration work of the Lower Salt River, and other service opportunities at places like Empire Ranch Foundation, Sabino Canyon, Lake Havasu, Elden Pueblo, and more.

Find a volunteer event and register to attend here. You can also check out events on the National Park Service website.