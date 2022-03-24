48 things to do this weekend in the Valley | March 25-27, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Read to a mini horse, learn how to master charcuterie, watch dragon boat races or participate in an ax-throwing competition!
Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley:
Bunny Photo Experience (March 25 - April 16)
Where: Arizona Mills near the Food Court, 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir. Tempe, AZ 85282
Cost: Reservations suggested, click the link for times and package pricing
FREE Disney Art Con (March 25 - 27)
Where: Phoenix Convention Center South Building, 33 South 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Friday, March 25th 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, March 26 - 27: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Featuring the Art of:
- DISNEY
- ANIME
- HARRY POTTER
- STAR WARS
- MARVEL
- LORD OF THE RINGS
- PARODY
- DRAGONS & FANTASY
Starbucks & Story: Let Us Write Your Life-Story as a Book Over Coffee! (March 25 - 27)
Where: Starbucks, 4717 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014
Cost: Starting at $199.99
Liars Who Lie: FULL BAND (March 25)
Where: Aunt Chilada's, 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Live Music at the Montauk (March 25)
Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Cost: Must order while listening
KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival (March 26)
Where: Tumbleweed Park in Chandler
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Cost: $20.00 General Admission Ticket, $225.00 VIP Ticket
Live music from Lee Brice, Parker McCollum and Kameron Marlowe.
Read to a Mini Horse! (March 26)
Where: Bookmans Phoenix Entertainment Exchange, 8034 North 19th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021
Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Therapy animals encourage children to read by listening quietly and patiently as your child reads from a book. Your child can bring their favorite book to read or choose one from Bookmans Phoenix. Children ages 4-9 years old are encouraged to read to a miniature horse.
Please RSVP to this FREE event. Walk-ins are welcome but subject to appointment availability.
Outdoor Yoga on Therapeutic Horse Property (March 26)
Where: Loving Connections, 28437 North 58th St. Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $25
Stay to meet and interact with some of the horses and Waffles the donkey!
WORLD OF CHEESE - Learn to make Queso Fresco, Feta & Basket Cheese (March 26)
Where: Momma's Organic Market, 7780 West Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ 85308
Time: 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $49.00
Hand Lettering Class with ChalkScript AZ (March 26)
Where: Hunkapi Farms, 12051 North 96th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Cost: $60.00
2nd Annual Family Fun SUPER Spring Festival (March 26)
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (March 26)
Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: FREE + Giveaways!
Muhammad Ali’s Grandson's MMA Debut at RUF 46 (March 26)
Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85008
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Cost: Starts at $35
Cartel Coronado Grand Opening (March 26)
Where: 2205 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006
Time: Starts at 7 a.m.
Cost: Special giveaway! Free coffee for a full year to one lucky guest, plus free Cartel Coronado koozies to the first 200 people in line!
Sports and Health Day - Learn from Two College Basketball Players (March 26)
Where: Appaloosa Library, 7377 East Silverstone Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE + Giveaways!
Saturday Night Speed Dating — Ages: 25-39 (March 26)
Where: Rott n' Grapes Uptown, 4750 N Central Ave. #140 Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $37.90
River of Time Museum and Exploration Center Reopens (March 26)
Where: 12901 N. La Montana Blvd. Fountain Hills, Ariz. 85268
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Cost: Adults $12.00, Seniors (65+) $10.00, Children (age 6-18) $7.00, Veterans & Health Care Workers $7.00, FH Students, Members & Children Under 5 FREE
Four Course GREASE-Themed Dinner (March 26)
Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $59
Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo (March 26)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007
Time: Sat, Mar 26 12:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 27 5:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking -Phoenix- Virtual Free Trial Class (March 26)
Time: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Cost: FREE
Uptown Farmers Market (March 26)
Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Free Live Music — Buskabond (March 26)
Where: GenuWine Bar
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 PM
Cost: FREE
Live Music at the Montauk (March 26)
Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Must order while listening
Free Tax Preparation Services from Scottsdale Community College (March 26)
Where: Scottsdale Community College, 9000 East Chaparral Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.
Cost: FREE
Medicare 101: FREE Medicare Help — Get Your Questions Answered (March 26)
Where: Mustang Library, 10101 N 90th Street (In the Auditorium) Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
17th Annual Arizona Dragon Boat Festival (March 26 - 27)
Where: Tempe Town Lake, 550 East Tempe Town Lake Tempe, AZ 85281
Cost: FREE
Arab American Festival (March 26 - 27)
Where: Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: Saturday, March 26 4:00 p.m. – Sunday, March 27 11:00 p.m.
Cost: $10
Predators Reptile Expo — Family Fun Event! (March 26 - 27)
Where: 1600 South Country Club Drive Mesa, AZ 85210
Cost: $5.00 - $10.00
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers (March 27)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Cost: $150+
Axe Throwing Competition: Desert Open II by Backyard Axe Throwing League (March 27)
Where: BATL Axe Throwing, 7919 East Thomas Road #102 Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Registration/practice to start at 10 a.m., games start at 11 a.m.
Cost: General Thrower Admission $80.00
Pannenkoeken in het Park (March 27)
Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 East Indian Bend Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Time: Starts at 10:00 a.m.
Cost: $7.50
Charcuterie Workshop (March 27)
Where: Fuel to Fit Meal Prep, 1900 East Apache Boulevard #101 Tempe, AZ 85281
Time: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $45.00
Live Music at the Montauk (March 27)
Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Must order while listening
ONGOING EVENTS
Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)
Where: OdySea Aquarium
Time: 4:30 - close
Cost: $25
Movement in the Courtyard (Every Saturday)
Where: The Churchill, 901 North 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.
Cost: Donation-based entry fee
All levels work out with certified instructors!
Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday)
Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301
Time: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday)
Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018
Time: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
CPR Certification (Every Saturday)
Where: CPR Certification Phoenix, 221 East Indianola Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $59.95 - $79.95
Learn French for FREE with props and fun! (Every Saturday)
Where: Waterfeel, 1620 West Nighthawk Way Phoenix, AZ 85045
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $30.00
FREE Online Painting Classes For Teens & Adults (Every Saturday)
Time: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.
Cost: FREE
All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (Every Sunday)
Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cost: $22
Arizona Renaissance Festival (through April 3, 2022)
Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, Queen Valley, AZ 85118
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day including weekends
Cost: $29.00 for adults, $19.00 for children 5-12, 4 and under always FREE
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through April 30, 2022)
Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required
Cost: $40+
The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)
Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cost: $30.50+
Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission
Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West
Time: Various tour times throughout the week
Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35
Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online
Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.
Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)
Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $14-$17
COMING UP:
Chris Tomlin + UNITED (March 30)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Fight for Air Climb (April 1)
Where: Sun Devil Stadium
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
Cost: Registration is $35, in addition to a $100 fundraising minimum.
Advanced Wilderness First Aid Training (April 2-3)
Where: THE HEARD SCOUT PUEBLO, 1901 E Dobbins Rd Phoenix, AZ 85042
Time: Sat, April 2 9:00 a.m. – Sun, April 3 5:00 p.m. (Two 8-hour sessions)
Cost: $25
AZ CCW (Conceal & Carry Weapons) Permit Course (April 3)
Where: 4 Women By Women ~ Firearm Training, LLC 12630 North 103rd Ave. Suite #241 Sun City, AZ 85351
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $80
Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 6)
Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: FREE + Giveaways!
FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $12
Bunny Balloon Blast (April 15-16)
Where: Salt River Fields
Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Cost: Adult $15+, Kids (Ages 3+) $10+ and Kids (0-2) are FREE
Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force (April 15)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $11+
Paint Your Pet! (April 16)
Where: Pip Coffee + Clay, 2617 N 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $50
Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 23)
Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cost: FREE + Giveaways!
Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)
Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $49 - $99
Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $60 – $75