48 things to do this weekend in the Valley | March 25-27, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Read to a mini horse, learn how to master charcuterie, watch dragon boat races or participate in an ax-throwing competition!

Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley:

Bunny Photo Experience (March 25 - April 16)

Where: Arizona Mills near the Food Court, 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir. Tempe, AZ 85282

Cost: Reservations suggested, click the link for times and package pricing

FREE Disney Art Con (March 25 - 27)

Where: Phoenix Convention Center South Building, 33 South 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Friday, March 25th 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday, March 26 - 27: 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Featuring the Art of:



DISNEY

ANIME

HARRY POTTER

STAR WARS

MARVEL

LORD OF THE RINGS

PARODY

DRAGONS & FANTASY

Starbucks & Story: Let Us Write Your Life-Story as a Book Over Coffee! (March 25 - 27)

Where: Starbucks, 4717 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014

Cost: Starting at $199.99

Liars Who Lie: FULL BAND (March 25)

Where: Aunt Chilada's, 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music at the Montauk (March 25)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival (March 26)

Where: Tumbleweed Park in Chandler

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $20.00 General Admission Ticket, $225.00 VIP Ticket

Live music from Lee Brice, Parker McCollum and Kameron Marlowe.

Read to a Mini Horse! (March 26)

Where: Bookmans Phoenix Entertainment Exchange, 8034 North 19th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85021

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Therapy animals encourage children to read by listening quietly and patiently as your child reads from a book. Your child can bring their favorite book to read or choose one from Bookmans Phoenix. Children ages 4-9 years old are encouraged to read to a miniature horse.

Please RSVP to this FREE event. Walk-ins are welcome but subject to appointment availability.

Outdoor Yoga on Therapeutic Horse Property (March 26)

Where: Loving Connections, 28437 North 58th St. Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $25

Stay to meet and interact with some of the horses and Waffles the donkey!

WORLD OF CHEESE - Learn to make Queso Fresco, Feta & Basket Cheese (March 26)

Where: Momma's Organic Market, 7780 West Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ 85308

Time: 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49.00

Hand Lettering Class with ChalkScript AZ (March 26)

Where: Hunkapi Farms, 12051 North 96th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Cost: $60.00

2nd Annual Family Fun SUPER Spring Festival (March 26)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (March 26)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson's MMA Debut at RUF 46 (March 26)

Where: Celebrity Theatre, 440 N 32nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $35

Cartel Coronado Grand Opening (March 26)

Where: 2205 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006

Time: Starts at 7 a.m.

Cost: Special giveaway! Free coffee for a full year to one lucky guest, plus free Cartel Coronado koozies to the first 200 people in line!

Sports and Health Day - Learn from Two College Basketball Players (March 26)

Where: Appaloosa Library, 7377 East Silverstone Dr. Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Saturday Night Speed Dating — Ages: 25-39 (March 26)

Where: Rott n' Grapes Uptown, 4750 N Central Ave. #140 Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $37.90

River of Time Museum and Exploration Center Reopens (March 26)

Where: 12901 N. La Montana Blvd. Fountain Hills, Ariz. 85268

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Adults $12.00, Seniors (65+) $10.00, Children (age 6-18) $7.00, Veterans & Health Care Workers $7.00, FH Students, Members & Children Under 5 FREE

Four Course GREASE-Themed Dinner (March 26)

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $59

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo (March 26)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007

Time: Sat, Mar 26 12:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 27 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking -Phoenix- Virtual Free Trial Class (March 26)

Time: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Uptown Farmers Market (March 26)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Free Live Music — Buskabond (March 26)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Live Music at the Montauk (March 26)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

Free Tax Preparation Services from Scottsdale Community College (March 26)

Where: Scottsdale Community College, 9000 East Chaparral Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Medicare 101: FREE Medicare Help — Get Your Questions Answered (March 26)

Where: Mustang Library, 10101 N 90th Street (In the Auditorium) Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

17th Annual Arizona Dragon Boat Festival (March 26 - 27)

Where: Tempe Town Lake, 550 East Tempe Town Lake Tempe, AZ 85281

Cost: FREE

Arab American Festival (March 26 - 27)

Where: Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: Saturday, March 26 4:00 p.m. – Sunday, March 27 11:00 p.m.

Cost: $10

Predators Reptile Expo — Family Fun Event! (March 26 - 27)

Where: 1600 South Country Club Drive Mesa, AZ 85210

Cost: $5.00 - $10.00

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers (March 27)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $150+

Axe Throwing Competition: Desert Open II by Backyard Axe Throwing League (March 27)

Where: BATL Axe Throwing, 7919 East Thomas Road #102 Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Registration/practice to start at 10 a.m., games start at 11 a.m.

Cost: General Thrower Admission $80.00

Pannenkoeken in het Park (March 27)

Where: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 East Indian Bend Road Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Time: Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Cost: $7.50

Charcuterie Workshop (March 27)

Where: Fuel to Fit Meal Prep, 1900 East Apache Boulevard #101 Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $45.00

Live Music at the Montauk (March 27)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Movement in the Courtyard (Every Saturday)

Where: The Churchill, 901 North 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based entry fee

All levels work out with certified instructors!

Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday)

Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday)

Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

CPR Certification (Every Saturday)

Where: CPR Certification Phoenix, 221 East Indianola Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $59.95 - $79.95

Learn French for FREE with props and fun! (Every Saturday)

Where: Waterfeel, 1620 West Nighthawk Way Phoenix, AZ 85045

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $30.00

FREE Online Painting Classes For Teens & Adults (Every Saturday)

Time: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (Every Sunday)

Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $22

Arizona Renaissance Festival (through April 3, 2022)

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, Queen Valley, AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day including weekends

Cost: $29.00 for adults, $19.00 for children 5-12, 4 and under always FREE

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through April 30, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Chris Tomlin + UNITED (March 30)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Fight for Air Climb (April 1)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: Registration is $35, in addition to a $100 fundraising minimum.

Advanced Wilderness First Aid Training (April 2-3)

Where: THE HEARD SCOUT PUEBLO, 1901 E Dobbins Rd Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time: Sat, April 2 9:00 a.m. – Sun, April 3 5:00 p.m. (Two 8-hour sessions)

Cost: $25

AZ CCW (Conceal & Carry Weapons) Permit Course (April 3)

Where: 4 Women By Women ~ Firearm Training, LLC 12630 North 103rd Ave. Suite #241 Sun City, AZ 85351

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $80

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 6)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $12

Bunny Balloon Blast (April 15-16)

Where: Salt River Fields

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Adult $15+, Kids (Ages 3+) $10+ and Kids (0-2) are FREE

Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force (April 15)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Paint Your Pet! (April 16)

Where: Pip Coffee + Clay, 2617 N 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $50

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 23)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 - $99

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 – $75