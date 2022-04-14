34 things to do this weekend in the Valley | April 15-17, 2022

PHOENIX — Collect candy from hot air balloons at Salt River Fields, cheer on the Arizona Rattlers, go honey tasting for free, learn to make French macarons, participate in an Old Hollywood murder mystery dinner or stuff your face at a pizza buffet while listening to a Mighty Wurlitzer concert!

Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley:

Bunny Photo Experience (through April 16, 2022)

Where: Arizona Mills near the Food Court, 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir. Tempe, AZ 85282

Cost: Reservations suggested, click the link for times and package pricing

Bunny Balloon Blast (April 15-16)

Where: Salt River Fields

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Adult $15+, Kids (Ages 3+) $10+ and Kids (0-2) are FREE

Starbucks & Story: Let Us Write Your Life-Story as a Book Over Coffee! (April 15 - 17)

Where: Starbucks, 4717 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014

Cost: Starting at $199.99

Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force (April 15)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Live Music at the Montauk (April 15)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

Easter at the Farm: Egg Hunt, Egg Toss, Games & Food Truck Fun! (April 16)

Where: Hunkapi Farms, 12051 North 96th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE - $20.00

Paint Your Pet! (April 16)

Where: Pip Coffee + Clay, 2617 N 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $50

Uptown Farmers Market (April 16)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Sexual Assault Awareness Walk #SAAM2K (April 16)

Where: Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Veteran 5k Run & 1 Mile Fun Walk (April 16)

Where: Foothills Park, 5708 West Union Hills Drive Glendale, AZ 85308

Time: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Cost: $25

36th Annual Fajita Cook-Off (April 16)

Where: Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $12

Old-Time Hollywood Murder Mystery (April 16)

Where: Scottsdale Community College, 9000 East Chaparral Road Studios A & B Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $70

HONEY TASTING: Arizona Local Raw Honeys (April 16)

Where: Honey Hive Farms, 14611 North 83rd Ave. Peoria, AZ 85381

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Make French Macaron with Pastry Chef (April 16)

Where: Chef Esther's Place, 4322 North 29th Place Phoenix, AZ 85016

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $69

Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking -Phoenix- Virtual Free Trial Class (April 16)

Time: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music at the Montauk (April 16)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

Free Live Music — Buskabond (April 16)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Snkrzona Convention (April 16)

Where: 21100 North 27th Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85027

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $15 - $25

2022 Easter Musical Lunch: Pizza Buffet + Mighty Wurlitzer Concert (April 17)

Where: Organ Stop Pizza

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (doors open at 11:15, show starts at 11:45)

Cost: ALL YOU CAN EAT PIZZA BUFFET and Salad, plus unlimited Soft Drinks.

Adult Admission: $15 (includes tax)

Children 9 and under: $13 (includes tax)

Live Music at the Montauk (April 17)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Movement in the Courtyard (Every Saturday)

Where: The Churchill, 901 North 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based entry fee

All levels work out with certified instructors!

Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday)

Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday)

Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

CPR Certification (Every Saturday)

Where: CPR Certification Phoenix, 221 East Indianola Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $59.95 - $79.95

Learn French for FREE with props and fun! (Every Saturday)

Where: Waterfeel, 1620 West Nighthawk Way Phoenix, AZ 85045

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $30.00

FREE Online Painting Classes For Teens & Adults (Every Saturday)

Time: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (Every Sunday)

Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $22

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through April 30, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Suns Road Game Rally vs. Milwaukee Bucks (April 19)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $15.00

Suns Road Game Rally vs. Boston Celtics (April 22)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: Starts at 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $15.00

Collie Buddz Concert (April 23)

Where: Marquee Theatre, 730 N Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $23.00+

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 23)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 miles) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 - $99

Fish & Sips Happy Hour at OdySea Aquarium (April 28)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $27.00 (Guests 21+ only)

Jordan Davis Concert (April 29)

Where: Marquee Theatre, 730 N Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $29.50+

Shelter Dog Dash (April 30)

Where: Kiwanis Park, South Mill Avenue & South All America Way Tempe, AZ 85283

Time: Starts at 8:00 a.m.

Cost:

Avondale Fiesta (April 30)

Where: Old Town Avondale, 495 E. Western Ave. Avondale, AZ 85323

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival 2022 (May 1)

Where: Downtown Phoenix, Washington & 3rd Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 - $40

Cinco De Mayo Weekend Bar Crawl Tempe (May 7)

Where: Fat Tuesday Tempe + Various Venues, 680 South Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $9.99

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 – $75