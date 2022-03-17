30 things to do this weekend in the Valley | March 18-20, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley!

Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 10 - March 21)

Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and Friday - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental

FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dress the theme and win swag:



March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day

March 18 (Friday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Disco Night

March 19 (Saturday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Glow Night

Taj Mahal With Jontavious Willis (March 17, 18, 19 & 20)

Where: The Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: 17th & 18th at 7:00 p.m., 19th at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., 20th at 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $74.50–$95.50, Members who give $500+ annually receive 10% off concert tickets

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls (March 18)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $170+

Uptown Farmers Market (March 19)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Arizona Rattlers vs. Duke City Rattlers (March 19)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Family Fun: A Hallmark of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s (March 19-20)

Where: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations

Time: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE activities to teach kids how to fish

Arizona Coyotes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (March 19)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $40+

Cartel Coronado Grand Opening (March 19)

Where: 2205 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85006

Time: Starts at 7 a.m.

Cost: Special giveaway! Free coffee for a full year to one lucky guest, plus free Cartel Coronado koozies to the first 200 people in line!

Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Grand Opening (March 19)

Where: 4875 S Val Vista Dr. Gilbert, AZ 85298

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Cost: Special giveaway! Will award multiple winners FREE burritos for a year!

Free Live Music — Jazz Night (March 19)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 PM

Cost: FREE

3rd Annual Turkish Festival (March 19)

Where: Sema Foundation HQ Office, 325 North Austin Drive #4 Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Paint Your Pet! (March 19)

Where: Pip Coffee + Clay, 2617 N 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $50

Phoenix Royal Princess Ball (March 19)

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain, 10831 South 51st Street Phoenix, AZ 85044

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $25 - $40

Dunks & Dabs: Buy, Trade, Sell Shoes + Games & Raffles! (March 19)

Where: The Grand Social, 1346 West Roosevelt St. Phoenix, AZ 85007

Time: Starts at 4:20 p.m.

Cost: $0 - $250

Advanced Wilderness First Aid Training (March 19-20)

Where: THE HEARD SCOUT PUEBLO, 1901 E Dobbins Rd Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time: Sat, Mar 19 9:00 a.m. – Sun, Mar 20 5:00 p.m. (Two 8-hour sessions)

Cost: $25

Dua Lipa feat. Meg Thee Stallion (March 20)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $174+

Dinosaurs Rule Again - Family Festival (March 20)

Where: Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W Greenway Rd Peoria, AZ 85381

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $0 - $10

Melrose Vintage Market (March 20)

Where: 700 West Campbell Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85013

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

2022 Encanto-Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair (March 20)

Where: Historic Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, West Thomas Road Phoenix, AZ 85015

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $18

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Movement in the Courtyard (Every Saturday)

Where: The Churchill, 901 North 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based entry fee

All levels work out with certified instructors!

Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday)

Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (Every Sunday)

Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $22

Arizona Renaissance Festival (through April 3, 2022)

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, Queen Valley, AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day including weekends

Cost: $29.00 for adults, $19.00 for children 5-12, 4 and under always FREE

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through April 30, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Liars Who Lie: FULL BAND (March 25)

Where: Aunt Chilada's, 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

KNIX BBQ & Beer Festival (March 26)

Where: Tumbleweed Park in Chandler

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Cost: $20.00 General Admission Ticket, $225.00 VIP Ticket

Live music from Lee Brice, Parker McCollum and Kameron Marlowe.

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (March 26)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

River of Time Museum and Exploration Center Reopens (March 26)

Where: 12901 N. La Montana Blvd. Fountain Hills, Ariz. 85268

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cost: Adults $12.00, Seniors (65+) $10.00, Children (age 6-18) $7.00, Veterans & Health Care Workers $7.00, FH Students, Members & Children Under 5 FREE

Four Course GREASE-Themed Dinner (March 26)

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 North Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $59

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo (March 26)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007

Time: Sat, Mar 26 12:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 27 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Fight for Air Climb (April 1)

Where: Sun Devil Stadium

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

Cost: Registration is $35, in addition to a $100 fundraising minimum.

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 6)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $12

Bunny Balloon Blast (April 15-16)

Where: Salt River Fields

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Adult $15+, Kids (Ages 3+) $10+ and Kids (0-2) are FREE

Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force (April 15)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 23)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 - $99

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 – $75

ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS:

Miracle Mile Deli Food Specials (March 14-19)

Where: 4433 N 16th St. Phoenix, AZ 85016

Cost: Corned beef, cabbage, Irish potatoes, bread and butter for $16.50.

Also serving Guinness beer, mint chocolate chip milkshakes, shamrock shortbread cookies and green and white cookies.

St. Patrick’s Day Food Deals (March 15-18)

Where: STK Steakhouse, 7134 E Stetson Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time & Cost:



$5 Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots and $9 Leprechaun Stiletto during happy hour.

Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders are also available for lunch, dinner, takeout and delivery for $24.

St. Patrick's Day at Heritage Beer Garden at Sportsman's Park (March 17)

Where: Heritage at Sportsmans Park, 9600 W Sportsman's Park South Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $15

Fibber Magees (March 17)

Where: 1989 W Elliot Rd Chandler, AZ 85224

Time:



Pub Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Outdoor event: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Live music: Starts at 12 p.m. ($10 cover charge for entry)

St. Patrick’s Day Pub hours: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Pay at entrance

St. Patrick's Day Happy Hour (March 17)

Where: Boca Taqueria - Eastmark 10706 East Point Twenty-Two Boulevard #Ste 112 Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Shamrockin Fun Run and Walk (March 17)

Where: The Victory Club, 5325 N. Verrado Way Buckeye, AZ 85396

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party! (March 17-18)

Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Thu, Mar 17 3:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $14 - $24

McFadden's Last St. Patrick's Day EVER (March 17-18)

Where: McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, 9425 West Coyote Boulevard Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Thu, Mar 17 2:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl (March 19)

Where: Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $15 – $20

OUR 2nd ANNIVERSARY & ST.PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION (March 19)

Where: Wick's Bar & Grill, 1695 S Santan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE