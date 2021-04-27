3 freebies you can get with your COVID-19 vaccine card

How does a free doughnut sound? How about a free piece of cake?

A few companies are offering free desserts to those who've received their COVID-19 vaccine. No purchase is necessary, but you will need to bring your vaccine record card as proof.

In Arizona, more than 2 million people are considered to be fully vaccinated, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website. Nearly 60,000 are still available this week at the state's vaccine sites in Glendale, Flagstaff, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Tucson, and Yuma.

Krispy Kreme - Free Glazed Doughnut

Anyone who has received at least one or both doses of the Pfizer or Modern vaccines, or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, can receive one Original Glazed doughnut from U.S. Krispy Kreme stores each day.

You have to show your physical vaccination card to receive the free doughnut, according to Krispy Kreme’s website. A sticker does not count.

The promotion is available inside the store or through the drive-thru. It is not available via online ordering or delivery.

Visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/vaccineoffer

White Castle - Free dessert on a stick

How does a free dessert sound?

Those who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccine can get a free dessert at White Castle.

There are four options: Gooey Buttercake-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Brownie-on-a-Stick, Fudge Dipped Cheesecake-on-a-Stick, or Birthday Cake-on-a-stick.

No purchase is necessary. The promotion runs from April 22 - May 31.

View or download the coupon.

Budweiser

Those 21 and older who’ve received their COVID-19 vaccine can get a $5 virtual debit card to use on Budweiser's website.

The offer is good through May 16 or until all coupons have been given out.

You have to create an account through Budweiser’s rewards website, mycooler.com.

From there, you can upload a photo of your sticker, bandaid, or a selfie of you at the vaccination site. It does not ask for a photo of the vaccination record card.

Visit www.mycooler.com/reunitedrules for the official rules.