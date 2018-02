TEMPE, AZ - I scream. You scream. We all scream for -- you know it! -- ice cream!

The Baked Bear is celebrating "Customer Appreciation Day" with free ice cream on Saturday, Feb. 24.

People can get a free scoop of ice cream (they have 13 flavors) at both the Scottsdale and Tempe locations from "open - sunset (6 p.m.)," according to a Facebook post.

"Thank you all so much for the local support, and we hope to see as many of you this Saturday as possible!" the post read.

The promotion is limited to one scoop of ice cream per person, though people can upgrade to an ice cream cookie sandwich -- the dessert their known for -- for $2, the post said.

The California-based ice cream shop will soon open a third location at SanTan Village in Gilbert.

IF YOU GO:

The Baked Bear - Scottsdale

7366 E. Shea Blvd, Suite 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

The Baked Bear - Tempe

420 South Mill Ave, Ste 106, Tempe, AZ 85281