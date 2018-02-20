The Baked Bear opening third Valley location in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ - The Baked Bear, the dessert shop known for its create-your-own ice cream cookie sandwiches, is expanding and opening a third location in Valley.

At the end of March, the California-based chain will open at SanTan Village, 2206 E. Williams Field Road, in Gilbert, according to Shane Stanger, spokesperson for The Baked Bear.

A specific opening date has not been set, but when it opens, the first 300 people will receive a free cookie sandwich, Stanger said. The opening date will be posted on their Facebook page.

The store will be located between Francesca’s and Evereve.

At Baked Bear, people can create their own ice cream sandwiches with cookies, brownies and doughnuts, including a combination of the three. They have thirteen flavors of cookies and more than a dozen flavors of ice cream.

People can also choose to top their ice cream with toppings like M&Ms, Fruity Pebbles and sprinkles.

The Baked Bear has other locations in Scottsdale and Tempe.