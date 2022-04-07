28 things to do this weekend in the Valley | April 8-10, 2022

PHOENIX — Jump on the rides at the Maricopa County Fair, stuff your face with fries at the FRIED Festival, cheer on the Suns, hang out on dog-friendly patios or listen to free live jazz while enjoying self-serve wine!

Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley:

Bunny Photo Experience (through April 16, 2022)

Where: Arizona Mills near the Food Court, 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir. Tempe, AZ 85282

Cost: Reservations suggested, click the link for times and package pricing

Maricopa County Fair (through April 10, 2022)

Where: 1826 West McDowell Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85007

Cost: Starts at $4.50

Starbucks & Story: Let Us Write Your Life-Story as a Book Over Coffee! (April 8 - 10)

Where: Starbucks, 4717 N 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014

Cost: Starting at $199.99

Live Music at the Montauk (April 8)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $12

WORLD OF CHEESE - Mozzarella & Burrata Cheese Making class (April 9)

Where: Momma's Organic Market, 7780 West Arrowhead Towne Center Glendale, AZ 85308

Time: 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $45.00

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 9)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Uptown Farmers Market (April 9)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Conquer Your Fear of Public Speaking -Phoenix- Virtual Free Trial Class (April 9)

Time: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music at the Montauk (April 9)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

Free Live Music — Jazz Night! (April 9)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 7:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings (April 10)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: TBD

Cost: $110+

AZ CCW (Conceal & Carry Weapons) Permit Course (April 10)

Where: 4 Women By Women ~ Firearm Training, LLC 12630 North 103rd Ave. Suite #241 Sun City, AZ 85351

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $80

Live Music at the Montauk (April 10)

Where: The Montauk, 4360 N Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Must order while listening

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Movement in the Courtyard (Every Saturday)

Where: The Churchill, 901 North 1st St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Starts at 9:00 a.m.

Cost: Donation-based entry fee

All levels work out with certified instructors!

Low Rider Cruise (Every Saturday)

Where: La Perla Sports Cantina, 5723 West Glendale Avenue Glendale, AZ 85301

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Live Music on our Dog-Friendly Patio (Every Saturday)

Where: Frasher's Smokehouse, 3222 E Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018

Time: 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

CPR Certification (Every Saturday)

Where: CPR Certification Phoenix, 221 East Indianola Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $59.95 - $79.95

Learn French for FREE with props and fun! (Every Saturday)

Where: Waterfeel, 1620 West Nighthawk Way Phoenix, AZ 85045

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $30.00

FREE Online Painting Classes For Teens & Adults (Every Saturday)

Time: 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Cost: FREE

All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (Every Sunday)

Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $22

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through April 30, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Bunny Balloon Blast (April 15-16)

Where: Salt River Fields

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Cost: Adult $15+, Kids (Ages 3+) $10+ and Kids (0-2) are FREE

Arizona Rattlers vs. San Diego Strike Force (April 15)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $11+

Easter at the Farm: Egg Hunt, Egg Toss, Games & Food Truck Fun! (April 16)

Where: Hunkapi Farms, 12051 North 96th St. Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE - $20.00

Paint Your Pet! (April 16)

Where: Pip Coffee + Clay, 2617 N 24th St. Phoenix, AZ 85008

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $50

2022 Easter Musical Lunch: Pizza Buffet + Mighty Wurlitzer Concert (April 17)

Where: Organ Stop Pizza

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (doors open at 11:15, show starts at 11:45)

Cost: ALL YOU CAN EAT PIZZA BUFFET and Salad, plus unlimited Soft Drinks.

Adult Admission: $15 (includes tax)

Children 9 and under: $13 (includes tax)

Suns Road Game Rally vs. Milwaukee Bucks (April 19)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $15.00

Suns Road Game Rally vs. Boston Celtics (April 22)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: Starts at 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $15.00

Collie Buddz Concert (April 23)

Where: Marquee Theatre, 730 N Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $23.00+

Neighbor Pop-Up Shop at Local Nomad (April 23)

Where: Loca Nomad, 100 E Camelback Rd #168, Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Cost: FREE + Giveaways!

Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 miles) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 - $99

Fish & Sips Happy Hour at OdySea Aquarium (April 28)

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Starts at $27.00 (Guests 21+ only)

Jordan Davis Concert (April 29)

Where: Marquee Theatre, 730 N Mill Ave. Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $29.50+

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 – $75