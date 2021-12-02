26 fun, festival holiday events this weekend around the Valley | Dec. 3-5, 2021

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend?

We've got you! With the holidays weeks away, there are plenty of light displays to see around the Valley, as well as Christmas-themed bars, and Tempe's yearly arts show.

Check out some of the activities, concerts, events, and festivals happening around town below.

APS Electric Light Parade (Dec. 4)

Where: Central Phoenix; parade starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue

Time: 7 p.m.; people are encouraged to get there early to secure a spot

Cost: Free

**Not able to make it? ABC15 will be at the parade and will live stream it on our Facebook page. We will also re-broadcast the parade at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, and again on Christmas Day at 6 a.m.

Mesa International Film Festival (Dec. 2-5)

Where: Multiple venues: Mesa Convention Center, Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea and Gallery, The Castle on Main, City Screen, and Tony & Ann Merritt Conference Center

Time: Multiple events. View official schedule.

Cost: $10-$30, weekend passes available

Tempe Festival of the Arts (Dec. 3-5)

Where: Along Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe

Time: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drinks, art available for purchase

Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: $15-$40, included with garden admission

Note: Masks are not required when walking the outdoor trails, but are required when inside garden buildings, including the Chihuly gallery.

Chihuly in the Desert at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)

Where: Taliesin West

Time: Required 90-minute tours throughout the week; must be booked online

Cost: $24-$49

Arizona Coyotes vs. Las Vegas Knights (Dec. 3)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25+, parking, $10-$35 depending on the lot

El Milagro Del Recuerdo (“The Miracle of Remembering”) (Dec. 3-5)

Where: Herberger Theatre Center

Time: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.

Cost: $30+

Chandler Tumbleweed Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights (Dec. 4)

Where: Downtown Chandler

Time: 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.; tree lighting at 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Avondale WinterFest (Dec. 4)

Where: Avondale Civic Center Campus

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free; food, drink and some activities may have separate fees

Goodyear Glows (Dec. 4)

Where: Goodyear Recreation Campus

Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Dec. 5)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Free photos with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's

Where: Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, Cabela's in Glendale

Time: Reservations can be made at each store's website

Cost: Free 4x6 print; additional prints available for purchase

HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS

ZooLights

Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix

Now, through Jan. 15, 2022

World of Illumination's ReinDeer Road

Diablo Stadium, Tempe

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

World of Illumination's Candy Rush

Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Glendale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Holiday Lights Experience at Salt River Fields

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, near Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2021

Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Christmas at the Princess

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

Lights at the Farm

Vertuccio Farms, Mesa

Now, through Jan. 2, 2022

ICE RINKS

CitySkate at CitySkape in downtown Phoenix

Now, through Jan. 5, 2022

Skate Westgate at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

Now, through Jan 17, 2022

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

Queen Creek

Now, through Dec. 31, 2021

CHRISTMAS-THEMED POP-UP BARS

Feliz Navidad Cantina / Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill

9397 E Shea Blvd., Ste. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Sippin' Santa / Bitter & Twisted

1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003

Miracle / Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown

15 E. Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004