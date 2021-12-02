26 fun, festival holiday events this weekend around the Valley | Dec. 3-5, 2021

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend?
We've got you! With the holidays weeks away, there are plenty of light displays to see around the Valley, as well as Christmas-themed bars, and Tempe's yearly arts show.
Check out some of the activities, concerts, events, and festivals happening around town below.
APS Electric Light Parade (Dec. 4)
Where: Central Phoenix; parade starts at Central Avenue and Montebello Avenue
Time: 7 p.m.; people are encouraged to get there early to secure a spot
Cost: Free
**Not able to make it? ABC15 will be at the parade and will live stream it on our Facebook page. We will also re-broadcast the parade at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, and again on Christmas Day at 6 a.m.
Mesa International Film Festival (Dec. 2-5)
Where: Multiple venues: Mesa Convention Center, Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea and Gallery, The Castle on Main, City Screen, and Tony & Ann Merritt Conference Center
Time: Multiple events. View official schedule.
Cost: $10-$30, weekend passes available
Tempe Festival of the Arts (Dec. 3-5)
Where: Along Mill Avenue in downtown Tempe
Time: 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free; food, drinks, art available for purchase
Chihuly in the Desert at Desert Botanical Garden (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: Daily, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: $15-$40, included with garden admission
Note: Masks are not required when walking the outdoor trails, but are required when inside garden buildings, including the Chihuly gallery.
Chihuly in the Desert at Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (Dec. 3, 2021 - June 19, 2022)
Where: Taliesin West
Time: Required 90-minute tours throughout the week; must be booked online
Cost: $24-$49
Arizona Coyotes vs. Las Vegas Knights (Dec. 3)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25+, parking, $10-$35 depending on the lot
El Milagro Del Recuerdo (“The Miracle of Remembering”) (Dec. 3-5)
Where: Herberger Theatre Center
Time: Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m.
Cost: $30+
Chandler Tumbleweed Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights (Dec. 4)
Where: Downtown Chandler
Time: 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.; tree lighting at 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Avondale WinterFest (Dec. 4)
Where: Avondale Civic Center Campus
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free; food, drink and some activities may have separate fees
Goodyear Glows (Dec. 4)
Where: Goodyear Recreation Campus
Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Trans-Siberian Orchestra (Dec. 5)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Free photos with Santa at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's
Where: Bass Pro Shops in Mesa, Cabela's in Glendale
Time: Reservations can be made at each store's website
Cost: Free 4x6 print; additional prints available for purchase
HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS
ZooLights
Phoenix Zoo, Phoenix
Now, through Jan. 15, 2022
World of Illumination's ReinDeer Road
Diablo Stadium, Tempe
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
World of Illumination's Candy Rush
Desert Diamond West Valley Casino, Glendale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Holiday Lights Experience at Salt River Fields
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, near Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2021
Holiday Lights at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park
McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Christmas at the Princess
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Lights at the Farm
Vertuccio Farms, Mesa
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
ICE RINKS
CitySkate at CitySkape in downtown Phoenix
Now, through Jan. 5, 2022
Skate Westgate at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale
Now, through Jan 17, 2022
Christmas at the Princess
Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, Scottsdale
Now, through Jan. 2, 2022
Christmas at Schnepf Farms
Queen Creek
Now, through Dec. 31, 2021
CHRISTMAS-THEMED POP-UP BARS
Feliz Navidad Cantina / Salt and Lime Modern Mexican Grill
9397 E Shea Blvd., Ste. 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sippin' Santa / Bitter & Twisted
1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ 85003
Miracle / Floor 13 Rooftop Bar at Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix Downtown
15 E. Monroe St, Phoenix, AZ 85004