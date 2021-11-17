Watch
You can get a free photo with Santa at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops

Posted at 11:39 AM, Nov 17, 2021
Photos with Santa — and a chance to share those last-minute gift ideas with the big man himself — are a tradition for many families during the holiday season.

Depending where you go, that experience can also come at a high cost. At the mall and shopping centers, photo packages can range between $40-$50, though they usually include multiple prints and sizes.

At Cabela's in Glendale and Bass Pro Shops in Mesa — as they typically do each year — families can make an online reservation to take a free photo with Santa, part of its "Santa's Wonderland" experience.

Each family will receive one free 4x6 print. Additional prints are then available for purchase. Reservations can be made up to one week in advance via Cabelas.com or BassPro.com.

Santa will be at both stores now through Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021. Kids can also do crafts and send a letter to the North Pole.

