23 things to do this weekend in the Valley | March 4-6, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks (March 4)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cost: $66+

Mardi Gras Dinner in Historic Train Car (March 4 & 5)

Dinner includes two featured cocktails and appetizers before dinner. Private Barrel Room tasting after dinner plus dessert.

Where: Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 Olympic Way, Kingman, AZ 86401

Cost: $100 per person

Call 702.335.7448 for reservations

Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottowas Senators (March 5)

Where: Gila River Arena

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $16+

Uptown Farmers Market (March 5)

Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Free Live Music with DJ Jesse! (March 5)

Where: GenuWine Bar

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Scottsdale Whiskey Festival (March 5)

Where: Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $30-40

Harlem Globetrotters: Spread Game Tour (March 5)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 2:00p.m. and 7 p.m.

Cost: $20+

Pricky Pear Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)

Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar

Time: 3 p.m.

Cost: $40

Saguaro Lake Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)

Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (March 5)

Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center

Time: 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $15+

Indigenous Art Market: Food, fashion and art to celebrate 75th anniversary of Phoenix Indian Center (March 5)

Where: Native American Community Services Center, 4520 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012

Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Bad Bunny: El Ultimo Tour del Mundo Concert (March 6)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $314+

All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (March 6)

Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: $22

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (March 6)

Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Cost: $15+

ONGOING EVENTS

Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)

Where: OdySea Aquarium

Time: 4:30 - close

Cost: $25

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)

Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required

Cost: $40+

Great Balls of Fire! Five-piece band playing hits from the ‘50s and beyond (through March 13, 2022)

Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $40 + Fees

Arizona Renaissance Festival (through April 3, 2022)

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, Queen Valley, AZ 85118

Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day including weekends

Cost: $29.00 for adults, $19.00 for children 5-12, 4 and under always FREE

The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)

Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028

Cost: $30.50+

Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Desert Botanical Garden

Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Cost: Included with regular garden admission

Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)

Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West

Time: Various tour times throughout the week

Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35

Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)

Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online

Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.

Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)

Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050

Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: $14-$17

COMING UP:

Mermaid Magic (March 10 - March 15)

Where: OdySea Aquarium, Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256

Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily

Cost: $20+

Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 10 - March 21)

Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233

Time: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and Friday - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental

FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dress the theme and win swag:



March 11 (Friday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – 80s Night

March 12 (Saturday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – 90s Night

March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day

March 18 (Friday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Disco Night

March 19 (Saturday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Glow Night

Enchanted Unicorn Festival (March 13)

Where: Singh Meadows, 1490 East Weber Drive Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $0 – $10

Phoenix Royal Princess Ball (March 19)

Where: Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain, 10831 South 51st Street Phoenix, AZ 85044

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Cost: $25 - $40

Advanced Wilderness First Aid Training (March 19-20)

Where: THE HEARD SCOUT PUEBLO, 1901 E Dobbins Rd Phoenix, AZ 85042

Time: Sat, Mar 19 9:00 a.m. – Sun, Mar 20 5:00 p.m. (Two 8-hour sessions)

Cost: $25

Dinosaurs Rule Again - Family Festival (March 20)

Where: Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W Greenway Rd Peoria, AZ 85381

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $0 - $10

2022 Encanto-Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair (March 20)

Where: Historic Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, West Thomas Road Phoenix, AZ 85015

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cost: $18

Liars Who Lie: FULL BAND (March 25)

Where: Aunt Chilada's, 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020

Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo (March 26)

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007

Time: Sat, Mar 26 12:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 27 5:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Cost: $12

Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)

Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cost: $49 - $99

Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $60 – $75

ST. PATTY'S DAY EVENTS:

Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl - St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Old Town! (March 12)

Where: Casa Amigos, Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Wasted Grain, & more TBA, 7295 East Stetson Drive Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Cost: $20

2022 Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Faire (March 12)

Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N 3rd St Phoenix, AZ 85004

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 - $12

Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party!! (March 12-13)

Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Sat, Mar 12 1:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 13 3:00 a.m.

Cost: $14 - $24

Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 17)

Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233

Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental

FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Dress the theme and win swag:



March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day at Heritage Beer Garden at Sportsman's Park (March 17)

Where: Heritage at Sportsmans Park, 9600 W Sportsman's Park South Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Cost: $15

Fibber Magees (March 17)

Where: 1989 W Elliot Rd Chandler, AZ 85224

Time:



Pub Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Outdoor event: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Live music: Starts at 12 p.m. ($10 cover charge for entry)

St. Patrick’s Day Pub hours: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Cost: Pay at entrance

St. Patrick's Day Happy Hour (March 17)

Where: Boca Taqueria - Eastmark 10706 East Point Twenty-Two Boulevard #Ste 112 Mesa, AZ 85212

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Shamrockin Fun Run and Walk (March 17)

Where: The Victory Club, 5325 N. Verrado Way Buckeye, AZ 85396

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party! (March 17-18)

Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: Thu, Mar 17 3:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $14 - $24

McFadden's Last St. Patrick's Day EVER (March 17-18)

Where: McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, 9425 West Coyote Boulevard Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Thu, Mar 17 2:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

☘️ Mike Jones live @ Handlebar on Mill Ave (March 18)

Where: The Handlebar Tempe, 680 South Mill Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281

Time: 8:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl (March 19)

Where: Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Cost: $15 – $20

OUR 2nd ANNIVERSARY & ST.PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION (March 19)

Where: Wick's Bar & Grill, 1695 S Santan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE