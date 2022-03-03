23 things to do this weekend in the Valley | March 4-6, 2022

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do this weekend? Here is a list of fun activities, festivals and events taking place around the Valley.
Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks (March 4)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 8:00 p.m.
Cost: $66+
Mardi Gras Dinner in Historic Train Car (March 4 & 5)
Dinner includes two featured cocktails and appetizers before dinner. Private Barrel Room tasting after dinner plus dessert.
Where: Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 Olympic Way, Kingman, AZ 86401
Cost: $100 per person
Call 702.335.7448 for reservations
Arizona Coyotes vs. Ottowas Senators (March 5)
Where: Gila River Arena
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $16+
Uptown Farmers Market (March 5)
Where: North Phoenix Baptist Church, 5757 North Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Free Live Music with DJ Jesse! (March 5)
Where: GenuWine Bar
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 PM
Cost: FREE
Scottsdale Whiskey Festival (March 5)
Where: Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Cost: $30-40
Harlem Globetrotters: Spread Game Tour (March 5)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 2:00p.m. and 7 p.m.
Cost: $20+
Pricky Pear Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)
Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar
Time: 3 p.m.
Cost: $40
Saguaro Lake Painting Class & Wine Bar (March 5)
Where: The Brush Bar: Paint & Wine Bar
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (March 5)
Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center
Time: 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $15+
Indigenous Art Market: Food, fashion and art to celebrate 75th anniversary of Phoenix Indian Center (March 5)
Where: Native American Community Services Center, 4520 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85012
Time: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Bad Bunny: El Ultimo Tour del Mundo Concert (March 6)
Where: Footprint Center
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $314+
All You Can Eat Crepes! - New Interactive Brunch Experience (March 6)
Where: Foch Café & Bistro, 21 E 6th St #146 Tempe, Arizona 85281
Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Cost: $22
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (March 6)
Where: Stage West at the Herberger Theater Center
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Cost: $15+
ONGOING EVENTS
Twilight at OdySea: $25 Tickets after 4:30PM (every single day)
Where: OdySea Aquarium
Time: 4:30 - close
Cost: $25
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition (extended through March 13, 2022)
Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: Various times throughout the day; reservations required
Cost: $40+
Great Balls of Fire! Five-piece band playing hits from the ‘50s and beyond (through March 13, 2022)
Where: The Encore Room @ Arizona Broadway Theatre 7701 W Paradise Ln, Peoria, Arizona 85382
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Cost: $40 + Fees
Arizona Renaissance Festival (through April 3, 2022)
Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival Grounds, Queen Valley, AZ 85118
Time: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. every day including weekends
Cost: $29.00 for adults, $19.00 for children 5-12, 4 and under always FREE
The FRIENDS™ Experience (The One in Phoenix) (through May 8, 2022)
Where: 10845 N. Tatum Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85028
Cost: $30.50+
Chihuly in the Desert - Desert Botanical Garden (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Desert Botanical Garden
Time: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Cost: Included with regular garden admission
Chihuly in the Desert - Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West (through June 19, 2022)
Where: Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin West
Time: Various tour times throughout the week
Cost: Guided tour, $25-$49 | self-guided tour, $18-$35
Survival of the Slowest (through August 7, 2022)
Where: Arizona Science Center, 600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: Daily 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; tickets are available to purchase on-site and online
Cost: Member Admission, $6.95* | General Admission, $8.95* | Kids under 3 are always FREE.
Treasures - Legendary Musical Instruments (through September 2022)
Where: 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Phoenix, AZ 85050
Time: Daily, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Cost: $14-$17
COMING UP:
Mermaid Magic (March 10 - March 15)
Where: OdySea Aquarium, Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Vía de Ventura Scottsdale, AZ 85256
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daily
Cost: $20+
Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 10 - March 21)
Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233
Time: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm and Friday - Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental
FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Dress the theme and win swag:
- March 11 (Friday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – 80s Night
- March 12 (Saturday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – 90s Night
- March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day
- March 18 (Friday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Disco Night
- March 19 (Saturday- 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.) – Glow Night
Enchanted Unicorn Festival (March 13)
Where: Singh Meadows, 1490 East Weber Drive Tempe, AZ 85281
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cost: $0 – $10
Phoenix Royal Princess Ball (March 19)
Where: Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain, 10831 South 51st Street Phoenix, AZ 85044
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Cost: $25 - $40
Advanced Wilderness First Aid Training (March 19-20)
Where: THE HEARD SCOUT PUEBLO, 1901 E Dobbins Rd Phoenix, AZ 85042
Time: Sat, Mar 19 9:00 a.m. – Sun, Mar 20 5:00 p.m. (Two 8-hour sessions)
Cost: $25
Dinosaurs Rule Again - Family Festival (March 20)
Where: Paseo Verde Park, 7561 W Greenway Rd Peoria, AZ 85381
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $0 - $10
2022 Encanto-Palmcroft Historic Home Tour and Street Fair (March 20)
Where: Historic Encanto-Palmcroft Neighborhood, West Thomas Road Phoenix, AZ 85015
Time: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $18
Liars Who Lie: FULL BAND (March 25)
Where: Aunt Chilada's, 7330 N Dreamy Draw Dr. Phoenix, AZ 85020
Time: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Arizona Bridal & Wedding Expo (March 26)
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 W. McDowell Road Phoenix, AZ 85007
Time: Sat, Mar 26 12:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 27 5:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
FRIED, French Fry And Music Festival (April 9)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N. 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Cost: $12
Muddy Princess: Outdoor 5k (3.1 mile) obstacle mud run for women (April 24)
Where: Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 W North Loop Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cost: $49 - $99
Uncorked: AZ Wine Festival (May 7)
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $60 – $75
ST. PATTY'S DAY EVENTS:
Scottsdale Shamrock Crawl - St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl in Old Town! (March 12)
Where: Casa Amigos, Whiskey Row, El Hefe, Wasted Grain, & more TBA, 7295 East Stetson Drive Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Cost: $20
2022 Phoenix St. Patrick's Day Faire (March 12)
Where: Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 N 3rd St Phoenix, AZ 85004
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 - $12
Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party!! (March 12-13)
Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
Time: Sat, Mar 12 1:00 p.m. – Sun, Mar 13 3:00 a.m.
Cost: $14 - $24
Let the Good Times Roll: Pop-Up Outdoor Roller Rink (March 17)
Where: Water Tower Plaza, 45 West Page Avenue Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cost: Skate, $5 per person/per hour including skate rental
FREE SKATE: Monday - Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Dress the theme and win swag:
- March 17 (Thursday- All Day) – St. Patrick’s Day
St. Patrick's Day at Heritage Beer Garden at Sportsman's Park (March 17)
Where: Heritage at Sportsmans Park, 9600 W Sportsman's Park South Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Cost: $15
Fibber Magees (March 17)
Where: 1989 W Elliot Rd Chandler, AZ 85224
Time:
- Pub Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Outdoor event: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Live music: Starts at 12 p.m. ($10 cover charge for entry)
- St. Patrick’s Day Pub hours: 8 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Cost: Pay at entrance
St. Patrick's Day Happy Hour (March 17)
Where: Boca Taqueria - Eastmark 10706 East Point Twenty-Two Boulevard #Ste 112 Mesa, AZ 85212
Time: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Shamrockin Fun Run and Walk (March 17)
Where: The Victory Club, 5325 N. Verrado Way Buckeye, AZ 85396
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Tempe St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl & Block Party! (March 17-18)
Where: Varsity Tavern, 501 S Mill Ave Tempe, AZ 85281
Time: Thu, Mar 17 3:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.
Cost: $14 - $24
McFadden's Last St. Patrick's Day EVER (March 17-18)
Where: McFadden's Restaurant and Saloon, 9425 West Coyote Boulevard Glendale, AZ 85305
Time: Thu, Mar 17 2:00 p.m. – Fri, Mar 18 2:00 a.m.
Cost: $10
☘️ Mike Jones live @ Handlebar on Mill Ave (March 18)
Where: The Handlebar Tempe, 680 South Mill Avenue Tempe, AZ 85281
Time: 8:00 p.m. - 2:00 a.m.
Cost: $10
The 5th Annual Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl (March 19)
Where: Boondocks Patio & Grill, 4341 North 75th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.
Cost: $15 – $20
OUR 2nd ANNIVERSARY & ST.PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATION (March 19)
Where: Wick's Bar & Grill, 1695 S Santan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295
Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE