2022 Innings Fest lineup: Foo Fighters, Tame Impala to headline baseball music fest in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — The Foo Fighters and Tame Impala are set to headline the 2022 Innings Fest at Tempe Beach Park.

St. Vincent, Billy Strings, Dashboard Confessional, My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Caamp, White Reaper, Fitz and the Tantrums, Matt & Kim, Nothing But Thieves, and Jade Bird, among others, will also perform at the two-day baseball-themed music festival, Feb. 26 & 27, 2022.

The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on Saturday, followed by Tame Impala on Sunday.

Former MLB pros Ryan Dempster, Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe, Tim Raines, Kenny Lofton, Eric Gagne, Jonny Gomes, Jim Aott, Sean Casey, Keith Foulke, The Salmon, and Russ Orti will also make appearances, organizers announced Tuesday.

Introducing your starting lineup! Innings Festival 2022 features Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent, Billy Strings and many more.

Advanced tickets also went on sale on Tuesday. One-day passes start at $105 and two-day passes start at $149. VIP and Platinum passes are also available.

The 2020 festival was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, organizers announced in a tweet that Innings Fest would return in 2022.

Visit www.inningsfestival.com for details.