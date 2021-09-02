15 things to do this weekend around the Valley | Sept. 2-5

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here is a look at some of the activities, events, exhibitions happening around town.

While health officials have said that fully vaccinated people could begin to resume normal activities, in July, the CDC recommended that everyone wear masks when at public indoor places in areas of "high" or "substantial" spread of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Seattle Mariners (Sept. 3-5)

Where: Chase Field

Time: Friday, 6:40 p.m., Saturday, 5:10 p.m, Sunday, 1:20 p.m.

Cost: $25+, varies by seat and section

Note: The D-backs have a $9 ticket promotion going on for this series to celebrate Tyler Gilbert's historic no-hitter a couple weeks ago.

Salt River Tubing Labor Day Weekend Cleanup (Sept. 3-6)

Where: Salt River Tubing,

Time: Daily, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., last tube rental is at 1 p.m.

Cost: $19, plus tax

Arizona Rattlers vs. Duke City Gladiators (Sept. 5)

Where: Footprint Center

Time: 3:05 p.m.

Cost: $19+

Sunsplash Pub Crawl (Sept. 5)

Where: SanTan Brewing, Puro Cigar Bar, The Local, The Stillery in downtown Chandler

Time: 2 p.m.

Cost: $40, includes food and drink at each stop

The Addams Family Musical (Aug. 20 - Oct. 2)

Where: Hale Centre Theatre

Time: Wednesday - Saturday evenings, performance times vary

Cost: $26+

Immersive Van Gogh Experience (Aug. 26 - Nov. 28, 2021)

Where: Lighthouse ArtSpace, 4301 N Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Time: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.; advanced tickets and times required

Cost: $40-$50; add-ons available

Note: Opening weekend is sold out, Aug. 27-29; limited tickets available through mid-September

Jurassic Quest Drive-thru attraction (Aug. 27 - Sept. 5)

Where: Yellow Lot at Gila River Arena, 9400 W Maryland Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305

Time: Wednesday - Sunday; hours vary (closed Monday & Tuesday)

Cost: $54.50 (included fees) per vehicle (up to eight people); $15-$50 "Quest Pack add-ons available

ONGOING ACTIVITIES

Fall hours begin at Phoenix Zoo (Sept. 1, and on)

Where: Phoenix Zoo

Time: Now open, 9 a.m .- 5 p.m.

Admission: $20 - $30

Paqua Park obstacle course at Scorpion Bay (NEW, recently opened)Where: Scorpion Bay Marina at Lake PleasantTime: Friday - Sunday, various 45-minute sessions availableCost: $25 per person, plus $7 per vehicle to enter Lake Pleasant Regional Park

Special exhibitions: Build it!, The Art and Science of Arachnids, and Pop! The Science of BubblesWhere: Arizona Science CenterTime: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.Cost: $15 or $20, $5 for Build it! exhibitionAbout: Kids can build a cardboard fort and play with LEGO blocks to learn about innovation, design, and construction at "Build It!"; see more than 100 arachnids and weave their own spider web, and learn about and make their own bubbles.

Special exhibition: Robo ArtWhere: I.d.e.a. Museum, 150 W. Pepper Place, Mesa AZ 85203Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday - Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., SundayCost: $9About: See more than 60 robot-inspired artworks from 30 artists. There are also hands-on activities where kids can make a robot and learn about coding.

New exhibitions: 75,000,000 BC & Ologies!Where: Arizona Museum of Natural HistoryTime: Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.Cost: $7-$13About: The "75,000,000 BC" exhibit looks at what Arizona was like 75 million years ago and its geology. "Ologies!" explores "science of Anthropology and Paleontology" and gives a behind-the-scenes look at museum work.

Special exhibition: Fearless Fashion: Rudi GernreichWhere: Phoenix Art MuseumTime: Hours vary throughout the weekCost: $15-$17 online ($2 surcharge when bought at the museum)About: The exhibition showcasing 80 gender-fluid and body-positive designs from the late designer Rudi Gernreich.

Special exhibition: And It’s Built on the SacredWhere: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary ArtTime: Wednesday - Sunday, opens at 11 a.m.Cost: $7-$10About: An installation from Jacob A. Meders that "reflects on the gentrification of Indigenous land and the handling of unwanted Euro-American religious objects."

Exhibition: The Science of Ripley's Believe It or NotWhere: Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ 85256Time: Sunday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.Cost: $17-22; discount available for multi-attraction passesNote: Masks are required at Arizona Boardwalk and all businesses and restaurants within the Talking Stick Resort Entertainment District, per Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community order.

