Arizona Taco Festival and AZCentral Wine & Food Experience cancel fall events

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Organizers for the Arizona Taco Festival and the AZCentral Wine & Food Experience have both canceled their planned fall events due to increasing concerns regarding the spread of the delta variant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both outdoor festivals were scheduled to be held at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, near Scottsdale, and part of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC).

The Arizona Taco Festival was scheduled for Oct. 23 & 24, 2021, followed by the AZCentral Wine & Food Festival on Nov. 6, 2021.

Producers for the Arizona Taco Festival cited "heightened public health concerns amid the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) and others" as the reason for the cancellation of this year's event.

That event has now been rescheduled for two weekends in 2022: a spring festival on April 9 & 10 and a fall festival on October 22 & 23.

A spokesperson said those who purchased tickets to the taco festival should receive an email with information by Aug. 31, including refund options. However, tickets will be honored for the new dates.

In a statement to ABC15, Jason Taylor, president of USA Today Network Ventures, said the Wine & Food Experience was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

"Our priority is to ensure that we celebrate our communities in a safe environment. Given the current COVID-19 indicators, we will evaluate rescheduling in the near future," he said.

A rescheduled date has not been announced.

The status of the other events scheduled at Salt River Fields, including the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival on Oct. 29 & 30 and AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews on Nov. 13, remains unclear.

Recently, the SRPMIC reinstated a mask mandate for businesses, restaurants, and schools within the community, including the Talking Stick Entertainment District, which is home to Arizona Boardwalk, Odysea Aquarium, Medieval Times, iFly, and other attractions.