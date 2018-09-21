'World's biggest' bounce house coming to Rawhide in October

CHANDLER, AZ - Are you ready to jump, jump, jump around?

The Big Bounce America, dubbed the '"world's largest bounce house ever assembled", is scheduled to visit the Valley of the Sun in October.

The 10,000-square-foot inflatable fortress has a basketball court, an obstacle course, a slide that leads into a ball pit, a DJ with lights and speakers, and other inflatable figurines, a news release said.

It is scheduled to visit Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, 5700 W North Loop Rd., from Oct. 5-7, 2018.

Tickets are sold in hour-long blocks divided by age group. Sessions for the youngsters (under 3, under 6, under 15) are in the morning while the older kids (16+) are scheduled in the evening.

Tickets vary between $12-$21 per person. They can be bought online. At least one session had already sold out, according to the website.

The "Bounce Village" is said to have another 10,000-square-feet of inflatable activities:

"Ninja Run," an obstacle course with mazes, swinging balls and climbing walls

The Monster Ball Pit, a 2,000-square-foot ball pit and thousands of balls

"Lil Bouncer," a miniature version of the large bounce house.

Access to Bounce Village is included with adult admission. It is an additional $6 for all other sessions. Rawhide will also charge a $10 cash-only parking fee.

We also took a look at the FAQs:

Socks are required . If you forget them, pairs will be sold for $5 at the event.

. If you forget them, pairs will be sold for $5 at the event. Anyone who wants to go into the bounce house or "Bounce Village" needs a ticket , including parents. Parents can purchase another ticket for the session their child is in.

, including parents. Parents can purchase another ticket for the session their child is in. Make it a picnic. Coolers with food and drink are allowed. There will also be food vendors at the event.

Coolers with food and drink are allowed. There will also be food vendors at the event. Pets are not allowed.

The bounce house undergoes a "thorough 15-minute clean" after each hour session and a deep cleaning at the end of each day.

You can read more, here.

IF YOU GO:

The Big Bounce America (Oct. 5-7, 2018)

5700 W North Loop Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226

https://thebigbounceamerica.com/