Dolly Parton to co-author novel, set to be released March 2022

Dolly Parton is writing a book.

The country music legend's thriller book, "Run, Rose, Run," is about a young woman who pursues her dreams of being a musician in Nashville.

This will mark the first-ever book released by Parton, who is co-authoring the book with author James Patterson.

“I cannot be more excited about the release of my very first novel, 'Run Rose Run' with the great James Patterson,” Parton said on her Facebook page Wednesday.

"I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together," she added.

The book will be released on March 7, 2022, by Little, Brown, and Company.

It'll also be accompanied by an album, which will be based on the book.