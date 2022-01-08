Construction underway at Phoenix Open's Birds Nest

PHOENIX — The Waste Management Phoenix Open is a month away, and construction of the Birds Nest concert venue is underway. It's where the nightlife happens at the "People's Open."

Organizers expect about 8,000 to 9,000 people to come out for the nightly concert series each night between February 9-12.

Tournament Chairman Dr. Michael Golding said they're happy to bring back the venue. The concert series was canceled last year due to COVID restrictions.

“Everything is back," he said. "This year, we have no restrictions. We have 200 acres, it’s open-air, everything is outdoors. We're excited to have an event like we all know and love."

Golding is most excited about this year's performers.

"We have really increased and improved our level of talent, and this year is the best lineup we’ve ever had.”

Performances include Diplo, Sam Hunt, Macklemore, and Kygo.

"The music talent has elevated so much, that it’s become an event on its own," said Golding.

Sam Hunt and Russell Dickerson will perform on Thursday, Feb. 10. Macklemore will perform on Friday, Feb. 11, followed by Kygo, Sam Feldt, and Forester on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Birds Nest tickets start at $75 and range depending on the night. General admission tickets for Kygo are sold out.