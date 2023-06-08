Comedian Matt Rife hosting standup shows in Phoenix and Tucson in May 2024

PHOENIX — Standup comedian Matt Rife is bringing his ProbleMATTic World Tour to Phoenix and Tucson in May of 2024!

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to live out this life long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I’m so grateful to get this opportunity, and it’s even more fulfilling knowing that it’s all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Matt Rife. “I’ve been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I’ve surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can’t believe it.”

Rife is scheduled to perform at Arizona Financial Theater in Phoenix on May 17, and in Tucson at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on May 16. Presale tickets for both shows went on sale Tuesday while GA tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. local time. Ticket prices are not immediately available on Rife's tour page.

Rife has grown his career immensely thanks to his popularity on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram after years of touring.

Rife's shows have drawn some controversy online because of the ticket sale process. Tickets to see Rife live have been hard to come by, and are being found on resale tickets for hundreds of dollars. Rife even responded to the ticket controversy by saying to only purchase tickets on his actual tour website and not resale markets.

View ticket options Friday morning online here.