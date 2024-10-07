Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Cissy Houston, Grammy winner and mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Cisssy Houston, Cissy Houston
Posted
and last updated

Cissy Houston, the mother of Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.

Her daughter-in-law Pat Houston tells The Associated Press that Houston died Monday morning in her New Jersey home while under hospice care for Alzheimer’s disease.

The acclaimed gospel singer was surrounded by family members.

Houston was in the well-known vocal group, the Sweet Inspirations, with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick.

Houston won Grammys for her albums “Face to Face” in 1997 and “He Leadeth Me” the following year in the best traditional soul gospel album category.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen