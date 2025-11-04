Follow the yellow brick road to Imaginarium’s “Land of Oz”

CHANDLER — It’s the final weekend to experience the magic of Imaginarium’s “The Land of Oz,” now glowing at the Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler.

Featuring more than 5 million LED lights, this immersive walkthrough transforms the space into a whimsical world inspired by Dorothy’s journey down the yellow brick road.

Guests can explore over 20 interactive rooms filled with photo ops, glowing tunnels, and larger-than-life displays of the Emerald City, scarecrow fields, ruby slippers, and more.

Zack Perry

Organizers say visitors become part of the art as they wander through heart-shaped tunnels and meet the beloved characters of Oz.

The dazzling display runs now through Sunday, November 9. Admission starts at $21 for adults and $16 for children 12 and under.

Click here for ticket information and hours of operation.