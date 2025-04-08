All Aboard: Verde Canyon Railroad delivers front-row views of Arizona's natural beauty

CLARKDALE, AZ — Tucked away in the heart of the state’s red rock country, the Verde Canyon Railroad offers what many call the most scenic train ride in Arizona.

Departing from the historic town of Clarkdale, the train winds 20 miles through the rugged beauty of the Verde Canyon to the old Perkinsville ghost town and back — a nearly four-hour roundtrip journey.

Along the way, passengers are treated to views of towering red rock formations, a 734-foot tunnel, historic trestles, and the winding Verde River, all only accessible by rail.

“Verde Canyon Railroad is an Arizona treasure,” said Ellen Roberts, marketing and group coordinator. “We operate on a line that’s been here since 1912. Since 1990, we’ve been carrying about 100,000 passengers a year into this stunning wilderness.”

The train’s open-air viewing cars provide unobstructed access to nature, while indoor cars feature comfortable, living-room-style seating, a full bar, and complimentary charcuterie boxes.

Eagles frequently soar overhead, and wildlife sightings are common thanks to the train’s proximity to the river.

“It’s a very relaxing experience,” Roberts said. “You can walk around, step outside, take in the fresh air, and enjoy the changing views at just 12 miles an hour.”

Before departure, passengers can grab lunch at the Clarkdale depot or enjoy onboard refreshments.

