A slice of Flavortown is coming to Chase Field with a new Guy Fieri restaurant

Guy Fieri takes a photo at the members of the press as he arrives at a ceremony honoring him with a star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Posted at 10:42 AM, Feb 21, 2022
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced a new Guy Fieri restaurant is opening in the Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field.

The restaurant will open this spring inside the former Game 7 Grill on the Plaza location.

Caesars and the Diamondbacks are calling for anyone interested in management and service positions at the new sit-down restaurant to apply.

"We believe this is a rare and exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven to deliver a high-quality, high-service dining experience for guests and sports fans," said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. "This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field."

This Chase Field restaurant will be Fieri's first sit-down restaurant in Arizona, following the launch of three ghost kitchens in the Valley.

