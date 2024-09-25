Election 2024: Debate with Maricopa County Sheriff candidates Jerry Sheridan and Tyler Andrew Kamp

PHOENIX — The Arizona Media Association is hosting a debate with Maricopa County sheriff candidates (R) Jerry Sheridan and (D) Tyler Andrew Kamp on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The current Sheriff Russ Skinner lost in the primary to Kamp.

Sheridan defeated multiple candidates to win the GOP primary race.

The debate will take place at 6 p.m. and can be watched live on streaming devices or in this story.

