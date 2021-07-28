Watch
DQ’s Next Blizzard Of The Month Is Perfect For Chocolate And Peanut Butter Lovers

<a href="https://www.dairyqueenfranchising.com/">Dairy Queen</a>
Posted at 12:45 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 15:50:44-04

Dairy Queen is bringing back a fan-favorite treat made especially for those who love chocolate and peanut butter.

The Reese’s Extreme Blizzard Treat is made with DQ soft-serve ice cream and is packed with double the amount of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces when compared to Dairy Queen’s usual Reese’s Blizzard. The treat is topped with rich peanut butter and chocolatey toppings.

The Reese’s Extreme Blizzard Treat is the August Blizzard of the Month, so it will only be around for a limited time at participatingâ¯DQâ¯locations nationwide. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Blizzard, however, is on the menu year-round.

If Reese’s aren’t your go-to sweet treat, Dairy Queen has a variety of other Blizzard flavors on the menu as well, including six other new ones just for summer.

Available at participating DQ locations nationwide for a limited time, the Dairy Queen summer blizzards have mix-ins ranging from cookies to fruit and candy, with flavors such as mint, raspberry and even cotton candy. One of the most intriguing new offerings, the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard blends ice cream with actual frosted animal cookie pieces (plus pinkâ¯confetti frosting!).

dairy queen summer blizzards
You can also get a Dreamsicle-dipped cone if none of the Blizzard treats sound appealing. Covering DQ’s soft-serve ice cream, the orange-and-vanilla-flavored crunchy coating offers a bright pop of color and a creamy-citrus flavor.

If you’re looking for an orange-colored icy treat that’s much less traditional, consider the new Kraft macaroni-and-cheese-flavored ice cream. Made in partnership with the Brooklyn-based ice cream shop Van Leeuwen, the inventive flavor was launched on July 14 (National Macaroni & Cheese Day) at Van Leeuwen locations around the country and online.

kraft mac and cheese ice cream
The store quickly sold out of the unique flavor, but you can sign up to be notified when the ice cream makes its bright orange cheesy return.

What will you be ordering at your local DQ this summer?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

