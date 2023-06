SEDONA, AZ — Officials say State Route 89A has reopened in both directions after a brush fire.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the closure began at milepost 384, which is north of Slide Rock State Park.

UPDATE: SR 89A is OPEN at milepost 384. https://t.co/Q118fHVtVv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 20, 2023

It is unclear what sparked the fire.