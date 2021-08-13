Bath & Body Works’ 3-wick candles are 50% off right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you are eagerly awaiting the cooler temps, rich colors and decadent aromas of autumn, get yourself to your nearest Bath & Body Works (or their website) right away. Their highly popular three-wick scented candles are deeply discounted, and they abound with inviting fall fragrances.

The 14.5-ounce candles typically sell for $24.50 or more, but right now, the specialty retailer is offering them at about 50% off, just $12.95 apiece, during their Select Summer Sale.

As with most notable sales, there is a limit to how many candles you can purchase. But with a generous limit of 18 candles per customer, it is safe to say that you can stock up for some time.

The website currently lists more than 100 different fragrances of three-wick scented candles, so there is truly something for everyone. And while you might be able to find more options online, there is something to be said for dropping into a brick-and-mortar location to inhale all of the divine aromas, as stated in this video posted on Twitter displaying some of the current scents available.

“Stop & smell the Candles,” Bath & Body Works tweeted.

As you can see from the video, the assortment includes both traditional scents and special fall aromas. Among the fragrance categories you’ll find Floral, which includes flowery options such as Japanese Cherry Blossom, Rose Vanilla, and Ghoul Friend, a Halloween-inspired candle with the scents of dark strawberries, ghostly peony and spine chilling citrus.

You could also go for something Fresh. This category includes clean scents like Chestnut & Clove (an online exclusive), Sugared Lemon Zest and Flannel, a blend of fresh bergamot, heirloom mahogany and soft musk.

Try a Fruity option, with juicy choices such as Pumpkin Apple, Vanilla & Peach Tea (an online exclusive) and Vampire Blood, which offers a blend of “blood red” strawberry, midnight blooming jasmine and, of course, “dark Transylvanian plum.”

Sweet scented candles include sugary scents such as White Caramel Cold Brew, Salted Butterscotch and Pumpkin Pecan Waffles.

Woodsy has rustic scents like Mahogany Teakwood, Bourbon Maple and Marshmallow Fireside, a blend of toasted marshmallow, smoldering woods, fire-roasted vanilla and crystallized amber.

Other current sales at Bath & Body Works include Wallflowers Fragrance Refills at 5 for $24, Single Wick Candles at 2 for $20, Room Sprays at 3 for $20 and Car Fragrance Refills at 3 for $9. While the site itself doesn’t appear to be showing a sale end date, Hip2Save reports the 3-wick candles will go back to regular price after Aug. 16, so you might want to get those candles while they’re hot.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.