AZNG allows public to send support letters, get-well cards to injured service members

Just days after a drone attack in Jordan that killed three US Army reservists and injured at least 40 more service members, the public is getting a chance to show their support and care.

Some of those injured were Arizona National Guard members. Three were medically evacuated for further care.

"It's a travesty, should've never happened,” said Randy Deines, the commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3513 in Scottsdale.

At VFW Post 3513, veterans of Korea, Vietnam and Afghanistan know all about combat. While the heroes ABC15 spoke with on Wednesday were not wounded themselves, they know plenty of people who have gone through the trauma.

"It's such a life-changing ordeal. I have friends that lost limbs, lost eyes, it's not just a shrapnel wound that heals over the course of a few months. That changes your life," said John Gwinn, an Afghan War veteran and Army Ranger.

More than 350 Arizona guardsmen were deployed overseas last year, many getting stationed at the base in Jordan that was attacked.

Now, the guard is asking the community to send in get-well and support cards for the injured soldiers and their families.

Gwinn says the letters he has gotten in the past from total strangers.

"'Hey, I support you because I knew the sacrifice that you took on, I knew what you're going out there with intentions to do. And we want to let you know that your community and your country supports you.' It's a hugely uplifting thing," said Gwinn.

The United Service Organizations said it has a detachment in the base in Jordan that was attacked. They are doing everything they can to support those service members and their families.

The Arizona National Guard says any donations, money or other items, can be made to supporting organizations like the USO or VFW.

If you wish to send letters or cards, they can be mailed to:

Family Soldier Support: 1-158 Bushmasters

5636 East McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85008