Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens 3-story track in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Find the need for speed! The newest 3-story indoor carting track is now open in the Valley.

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games in Chandler offers four electrifying tracks with neon lights, hairpin turns, straightaways, and exhilarating ramps, giving you plenty of ways to put the pedal to the medal.

"Our tracks for our intermediate and advanced racers are on a three-story tiered track,” said Ed Childs, General Manager. “So you have a lot of different elevations. Our tracks simulate kind of an IndyCar-style road course. Plus, all of our cars are electric. So you know, we have that portion of having that real big thrill of that instant torque and being able to go out there and get speeds really quickly."

The smallest track is called the ‘Mini Mario Track’, a first introductory experience to racing for ages 4-8. The Junior Track offers carting for ages 8-12 at speeds up to 20 mph.

The intermediate and advanced drivers can race on either the blue or green tracks, with speeds varying between 25 and 35 mph.

And once you’re done unleashing your inner racecar driver, it’s time for some games in its massive arcade. From bowling to virtual reality and laser tag, this location is stacked with different attractions.

“Our bowling is a Brunswick, duck pin-style bowling. It also projects different unique games directly onto the lanes,” said Childs. “We have some great VR experiences, we have a dual-level laser tag arena, some different motion rides that are here as well. And then obviously, our arcade."

If you work up an appetite, the in-house restaurant and bar will serve up some tasty dishes and visual cocktails.

Price Breakdown:



Single Adult and Intermediate Race $29.95

Single Junior Race $18.95

Mini Mario Race $13.95

10-minute Laser Tag $14.95

Virtual Reality $15.95

7D Xperience $14.95

1-Hour Duckpin Bowling $32.95 - $39.95

Andretti Indoor Karting and Gaming is located at 1712 S. Cooper Road, Chandler.

