Air Fryer Pasta Chips Are An Easy And Fun New Way To Eat Your Favorite Carb

The air fryer took over kitchens around the country in 2021. This countertop appliance started out as a convenient way to prepare classic, kid-friendly dishes such as chicken tenders, grilled cheese sandwiches and french fries, but as the air fryer’s popularity grew, so did the creativity of cooks looking for fun new ways to make favorite foods such as Uncrustables, fried Oreos and even fried pickles.

Now, though, we’ve stumbled upon what might be one of the most brilliant air fryer snack ideas in a while. If you are a pasta lover, then you have to try air fryer pasta chips!

No, your eyes are not deceiving you and yes, your mouth is probably watering at the thought and sight of these craveable pasta chips. Imagine eating pasta with your hands! It sounds like so much fun.

You might have seen pasta chips as one of the many viral TikTok food hack videos. But, this recipe comes from food blogger Yumna Jawad of Feel Good Foodie. For those of us who like a complete breakdown of a recipe before we give it a try in our kitchen, Jawad comes to our rescue. She makes this recipe not only look so simple, but absolutely delicious.

Here’s what Jawad recommends for ingredients to make air fryer pasta chips:

Pasta of your choice. “Think of something long and large that you can grab with your fingers and dip,” Jawad shared in her post.

Olive oil

Parmesan cheese

Spices of your choice (Jaward recommends garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and/or oregano for the authentic Italian flavors)

Dip ingredients of your choice (the recipe includes bonus instructions for a whipped feta dip — yum!)

It’s important to remember to boil your pasta like you normally would before putting them into the air fryer. Once the pasta is boiled to that perfect al-dente texture, simply follow the recipe’s step-by-step directions to fry up some perfectly crisp air fryer pasta chips that everyone won’t be able to stop eating. It might be the perfect holiday appetizer of the year!

