ACC holds town hall after ABC15's reporting on water pressure issues

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — The Arizona Corporation Commission held a town hall Thursday after ABC15's report on water pressure issues in Litchfield Park.

“I mean this is not the 1800’s this is the 21st century,” said Litchfield Park resident Anne Clair.

One by one, customers stepped up to the mic at a town hall.

“This is an intolerable situation,” said another resident.

People in Litchfield Park and parts of Goodyear north of I-10 struggled over the summer to keep plants alive or even do daily tasks all due to water pressure issues.

Even the Litchfield Park city manager and mayor have said they had issues.

“Unfortunately, it got a lot worse this summer,” said Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf. “But it's an ongoing continuing problem in this community that our water pressures are too low, and we have questions whether our fire hydrants even work.”

The mayor told the crowd Thursday that at times, the water pressure in his shower would drop so low, it appeared no water was coming out.

The area's provider, Liberty Utilities, has consistently blamed the hot, dry weather.

For now, the company is using extra water from the city of Goodyear.

But at the town hall, people also brought up issues with customer service, billing, and communication.

“I didn't learn about this issue until you reported it and one of the five regulators that regulates this company,” said ACC Commissioner Anna Tovar.

ABC15 first reported on the water pressure issues back in August. After, Commissioner Tovar opened an investigation into Liberty.

Since then, the utility company has admitted to the ACC that at least twice in one area this summer water pressure dipped below what's required.

Just weeks ago, Maricopa County also sent Liberty a violation letter with a timeline and instructions to act.

“I want answers,” said Clair.

Others said they want Liberty to make infrastructure changes, so this does not happen again.

Litchfield Park City Manager Matthew Williams told ABC15 that he believes the weather and infrastructure issues are to blame for this summer’s problems.

At the meeting, ABC15 tried to talk to a representative from Liberty but she told us she's an engineer, not a spokesperson.

People like Clair left the meeting hoping for action and a plan for the future.

“We need water now,” Clair told ABC15. “I mean I can't wait for next summer.”

Commissioner Tovar explained the steps that would follow the meeting after vowing to hold Liberty accountable.

“I work very diligently, along with my colleagues at the commission, to make sure that we hold this water company accountable,” said Commissioner Tovar.