Taylor Rocha

A Southern California native, Taylor Rocha is an Emmy award-winning sports reporter who is thrilled to cover hockey in the desert – returning to the Valley on the Arizona Coyotes beat with ABC15.

Before joining the ABC15 team, Taylor was a sports reporter in New England where she reported on everything from Tom Brady’s retirement (both times), the Boston Bruins becoming the winningest team in NHL regular-season history, and even a blizzard!

Taylor is a proud graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Arizona State University. (Forks up!) She has considered Arizona home since surviving her first summer in 2015.

Taylor began cheerleading at a young age, which allowed her to travel the country with her mother while developing her competitive spirit. Her comfort on the sideline is a result of countless games supporting her two younger brothers. She attributes her love of sports to her father, who is a walking sports encyclopedia. She grew up rooting for whatever team he was rooting for, which was always a Bay Area team.

When she’s not covering sports, she enjoys pilates, reading, cooking, her skincare routine, and cheering on her beloved Sun Devils. Above all else, Taylor loves people. She hopes to inspire others to be fearless in life, to try new things, and to have fun doing it!

If you have a story idea, a new recipe she should try or just want to say hello – you can email Taylor or reach out to her on Instagram. You can also find her on X, Facebook, and often at Mullett Arena!