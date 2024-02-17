Valley man designs this year's 'Black Excellence Night' shirts, jersey for the Coyotes

During the first-ever hockey game that Deon Baker Jr. attends, the Arizona Coyotes players will be wearing his designs ahead of Friday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I still feel like a dream come true and it hasn’t even happened yet,” said Deon Baker Jr., the creator of the clothing brand Forever Ever.

The hockey sweaters display the slogan “Yotes Forever” over an outline of the state of Arizona, inspired by vintage designs.

“My goal was to make something not only for that day but for people who have been Coyotes fans for years,” said Baker Jr.

The Pittsburgh native’s love for fashion started at a young age, picking out his own outfits for the holidays.

“I always knew that I wanted to dress how I wanted to dress,” said Baker Jr. “I developed my personal style by expressing myself. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to look good or have good quality.”

Baker Jr. grew up shopping at thrift stores, which is a major source of inspiration for his clothing brand that would eventually capture the attention of the Coyotes.

“I went to a First Friday event and the Coyotes had a vendor booth. I was checking out their merch was really cool and I connected with someone from the team,” remembered Baker. Jr. “A few months later they reached out about designing a small collection for the Coyotes. I couldn’t believe it at all.”

The call from the Coyotes Foundation came at a transitional time for Baker Jr. He had just moved to Arizona from the northeast, hoping to grow his brand.

“That call showed me I was right where I needed to be,” said Baker Jr. "This opportunity means everything to me."

This is the second season that the team has partnered with a local designer during Black Excellence Night.

“It’s very important especially during the month of February show that anything is possible,” said Baker Jr. “Hockey really is for everyone. Even though there aren’t a lot of players who look like me who do play.”

Fans can bid on the "Black Excellence Night Jersey” here.

Proceeds earned will be used by the Arizona Coyotes Foundation to support underserved and diverse communities.

