Arizona youth hockey team headed to Quebec's famous international pee-wee tournament

The Jr. Coyotes 12U Elite Team is going somewhere that only three other Arizona teams have been to before, the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament – considered one of the most prestigious in the world.

"I'm really excited," said 12-year-old Jr. Coyotes center, Aidan Grabner.

One of 120 teams competing in this year's tournament, the young athletes are looking forward to showcasing their skills on one of the largest stages in youth hockey.

"There's going to be a lot of people watching, nice rinks and good teams," said Aidan. "It's going to help us get more together, know each other better, bond and get to know the game."

Aidan, who started skating when he was just two years old, has been hearing a lot about this tournament for quite some time. His father and Jr. Coyotes head coach, Michael Grabner, played in the tournament back in 2001.

"We flew all the way from Austria to play in it, and I still have memories from that tournament, even from that many years ago," said Michael.

Michael played 11 years in the NHL and spent his final two seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. Four years after retirement, the NHL journeyman is yet to hang up his skates.

"I think coaching has just given me memories when I was a kid and brought me back to why I love the sport, why I love coming to the ice so much… seeing them smile and just wanting to be always on the ice," said Michael. "It's been really rewarding."

It will be a full-circle moment for Michael as he coaches his son in a tournament that he continues to have fond memories of.

"Seeing the different country, the different culture, language, living with a host family, being away from home... it just kind of helped me grow up and mature a little bit in different areas," he said.

Now, he is looking forward to creating new memories alongside his son, and the rest of the Jr. Coyotes team.

"It's going to be cold. Hopefully, we get outdoors, skate on a pond and just make memories that they hopefully can take wherever they go... no matter how far they go in their hockey career."