Zach Crenshaw promoted to weekend evening anchor

ABC15 Arizona is excited to announce Zach Crenshaw has been promoted to weekend evening anchor. He will join Danielle Lerner on the anchor desk, effective immediately.

Crenshaw is an Emmy-award winning journalist whose passion is telling stories that impact people's lives and hold the powerful accountable. He joined the station in 2018 as a general assignment reporter. During his time with ABC15 he has exposed problems with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, highlighted police misconduct, and spent weeks reporting from civil and political protests.

Zach grew up in Indiana and Japan, where he lived for five years with his family. He is a proud graduate of DePauw University where he was in the Media Fellows Honor Program.

Prior to coming to ABC15, Crenshaw worked in Memphis, Tennessee and South Bend, Indiana.

“I am thrilled to continue working for ABC15 and viewers across Arizona.” Crenshaw said, “I’m honored to have their trust and grow professionally at a station that prioritizes investigative journalism that improves the community.”

“Zach is a solid journalist,” said Mitch Jacob, news director at ABC15. “He brings his A-game every day to the newsroom. I’m thrilled he will be anchoring and will continue to report at ABC15.”

When he is not working, Zach loves exploring Arizona with his wife and daughter.

